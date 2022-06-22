Wilkin County Family Services and Public Health to merge

In the Tuesday, June 21, Wilkin County Board meeting, the commissioners unanimously approved a merger between the Family Services and Public Health departments. The motion is contingent upon board approval of one of two plans presented to the personnel committee.
The meeting began with a presentation from the Wilkin County Attorney, Joseph Glasrud, presenting the quote he’s received on legal research software. Since the cost is below $10,000 he doesn’t need board approval. Chairman Jon Green told him if other quotes were similar to choose whichever would be best for the department.
Prior to the board meeting Becky Tripp, Public Health Director, David Sayler, Family Services Director and Stephanie Sandbakken, Human Resources Director, met to discuss changes in their respective departments. Sandbakken brought the information to the board with three requests shared by Tripp and Sayler.
The first request was to hire a Waiver Case Manager to assist in case loads, which was unanimously approved. The second request was to have one director over public health and family services, regardless of merging the departments. This was approved unanimously and will be hired internally, starting Oct. 1.
The final request was for the board to make a decision on the merger one way or the other.The directors wanted an answer and so did their employees. With the future of the two departments previously unknown, employees were voicing their concerns, according to board member Neal Folstad.
The board unanimously approved this motion so the two departments will merge eventually, details are unknown so far. The new Health and Human Services department will most likely still have separate budgets for the 2023 year on recommendation from the board and Tripp. Once a plan for merging is brought through the personnel committee to the county board, the path forward will become clear.
Sandbakken also presented a market analysis of jobs within the county and their wages and comparisons to other counties. “Nobody will lose anything,” she said. Employees will only see their wages possibly raised to meet market values but, if they are already above market value their wages will not be brought down at all.
Public health had its school nursing contracts with the Rothsay School District renewed for the 2022-23 year. They have also accepted a donation of an exam chair for the department, since they don’t have one currently. “It’s in the basement right now if you want to try it out,” Tripp said to the board.
The board also approved a seasonal, transportation person to assist with the volunteer transfer program. This program sees volunteers transport seniors and disabled folks to appointments or other places they cannot drive themselves. With gas prices at an all-time high, the department is only seeing three volunteer drivers taking on most of the transportations due to the cost.
The seasonal hire would essentially be paid an hourly rate on retainer, only if a volunteer cannot be found for the transportation. If unable to find more help for these transportations Tripp and Sayler talked about restricting the people they can accept for transports so there is a more manageable workload.
Family services and the county recorder gave the board their quarterly and monthly reports.
Finally, Matt Anderson from the Ag Society answered the board’s questions regarding the Wilkin County Fair to be held Aug. 18-21. He confirmed there will be a large concert Saturday night, to appeal to the 16-21 age group, however an artist has not yet been named. They are still trying to confirm funding to make sure the concert is free of charge for guests.
According to Anderson, the fair won’t be losing any of its attractions from previous years. The cost of tickets at the gate will be $5 a person this year, up from $2 in the past.
The board adjourned just a few minutes before the Wilkin County Board of Appeal and Equalization meeting at 6 p.m. The next county board meeting will be held Tuesday, July 12.
