ROTHSAY, Minn. – On Tuesday, March 24, Wilkin County Farm Bureau made a gift of 1,500 meals to help feed the hungry in its region.
This donation comes at an especially important time, as people throughout the region are struggling with hunger, and with the uncertainty being faced due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Farm Bureau organizations throughout west central and northwest Minnesota have partnered with NCFB over the last five years to help fight hunger in their communities, and to raise awareness to this often overlooked problem.
About the North Country Food Bank
North Country Food Bank, Inc. distributes over 10 million pounds of food annually to more than 220 hunger-relief agencies in a dedicated partnership to end hunger in northwest and west central Minnesota, and Grand Forks, North Dakota. North Country Food Bank was established in 1983, and has served communities in northwest and west central Minnesota for more than 35 years. For more information about North Country Food Bank, please visit www.northcountryfoodbank.org, find us on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter.
