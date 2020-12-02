Wilkin County had 91 percent voter turnout in general election

Now a month removed from November’s general election, Wilkin County, Minnesota, and the state show a record high voter turnout compared to previous general election years.
In the 2020 general election, Wilkin County had 90.97 percent of registered voters cast a ballot, according to a report by county Auditor Janelle Krump. By comparison, only 66.7 percent of the county’s registered voters turned out in the 2016 general election and 64.54 percent turned out in the 2012 general election, according to the Minnesota Secretary of State.
Krump said the county was anticipating a record high voter turnout in 2020.
“I wasn’t surprised given the attention surrounding the general election this year,” she said. “We expected the absentee ballots to be much higher because of the pandemic.”
In both the 2020 and 2016 general election, the majority of Wilkin County voters voted for President Trump. In 2012, the majority of county voters voted for Republican challenger Mitt Romney.
The county’s voter turnout has been increasing since several precincts went to mail-in only in 2018, Krump said. Even with the primary election and presidential primary election, Krump said they noticed an uptick in voter turnout.
The state also had record high voter turnout. For the third election in a row, Minnesota had the greatest voter turnout in the country, Minnesota Secretary Steve Simon said following the State Canvassing Board’s announcement of results. In the state, 79.95 percent of registered voters cast a ballot in the 2020 general election.
The previous record percentage turnout was in 1956, Simon said, but this year’s turnout was the highest number of voters ever recorded in the state.
The amount of absentee ballots cast in the state was another record-breaking number. Of the 3,292,997 votes cast, 1,906,383 were absentee ballots (57.89 percent). The previous record number of absentee ballots cast was in 2018, a state general election year, where just 24 percent of the total turnout was by absentee ballot.
“This election was like no other in Minnesota history. The pandemic meant administering the 2020 election using a public health and safety lens.” Simon said. “I made an unprecedented request of Minnesota voters: to consider voting from home with an absentee ballot. Those voters responded in truly remarkable fashion.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.