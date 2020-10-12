Wilkin County has 11 newly reported COVID-19 cases over weekend

Wilkin County, Minnesota, has 11 newly reported cases over the weekend, bringing the total number of cases to 102 as of Monday, Oct. 12. The total number of deaths remains at three as of Oct. 12.
St. Francis Home in Breckenridge, Minnesota, reported an exposure to a COVID-19 case in a resident, staff member or visiting provider as of Friday, Oct. 9.
St. Francis Home declined Daily News’ request for comment. Wilkin County Public Health Director Debra Jacobs said she is unable to comment on the situation.
Several schools in nearby counties, like Horizon Middle School in Clay County, have reported five or more COVID-19 cases within a two-week period. No Wilkin County schools have reported five or more cases as of Friday, Oct. 9, however, grades ten through twelve have moved to distance learning this week at Breckenridge High School.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz extended the COVID-19 peacetime emergency executive order, which gives the state flexibility in dealing with coronavirus-related issues, on Monday, Oct. 12, according to a press release.
“My top priority remains the health and safety of Minnesotans,” Walz said. “As we watch cases rise dramatically in states around us, we must double down in our efforts to protect Minnesota from the spread of COVID-19.”
The peacetime emergency protects Minnesotans against evictions and wage garnishment, requires people to wear a mask in certain settings, allows Minnesotans to “strategically re-open” and provides economic relief, the release stated.
There are currently 1,178 newly reported cases in Minnesota as of Oct. 12, bringing the total number of cases to 113,439. There are 12,063 active cases in the state as of Oct. 12. There were three newly reported deaths as of Oct. 12, each someone 65 or older.
The total number of deaths in the state is 2,144 as of Oct. 12, 71 percent of which were connected to cases in long-term care or assisted living facilities.
As of Oct. 12, 2,337,122 tests have been completed and 8,421 people have been hospitalized.
“The next stages of this virus will continue to present a challenge, especially to underserved communities,” Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan said. “By extending the peacetime emergency, we have quick access to the tools we need to keep Minnesotans safe.”
