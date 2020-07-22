Wilkin County has no active COVID-19 cases

There are currently no active COVID-19 cases in Wilkin County, Minnesota, Director of Public Health Deb Jacobs reported at the Wilkin County Commissioners meeting held Tuesday, July 21 in Breckenridge, Minnesota.
“Numbers are starting to fluctuate in Minnesota, Monday (July 20) was high with 922 (positive cases) and four deaths,” Jacobs said. “The 20-29 numbers are increasing the most. Deaths are not increasing as much and that’s probably because that 20-29-year-old group does not end up in the hospital that often and they don’t have any of those underlying health conditions.”
As of Wednesday, July 22, 507 new positive COVID-19 cases were reported, bringing the state total to 47,961. The state’s death toll increased by four on Wednesday, bringing the new total to 1,552.
According to Minnesota’s Department of Health COVID-19 website, the 20-29 age group accounts for the largest number of reported positive cases, with a total of 11,294 and three of those cases reported a death. The age group reporting the highest number of deaths is the 80-99-year-old age group, with a total of 1,729 cases and 524 of those resulting in death.
“It’s the younger ones where the numbers are really increasing,” Jacobs said.
Jacobs has been working with all Wilkin County schools regarding all three scenarios of education delivery: in the classroom full-time, a hybrid model of in-school and distance learning, and full-time distance learning.
“Schools are stuck in a rock and a hard place because they are preparing for the first two and the third one because there would have to be a lot of changes. There is going to be quite a bit of cost involved in the sense that they are going to have to have sanitizing stations and will be purchasing masks,” Jacobs said.
Schools are concerned about a potential outbreak in a classroom and how that will be canceled. Jacobs said that she has been in contact with Sanford Clinic in Wahpeton, North Dakota, and they said they have the capability of testing a classroom of students and teachers.
Minnesota hot spots are mostly in bars and restaurants, Jacobs said. Businesses are required to enforce the state’s guidelines and so far Jacobs has not had any complaints regarding local bars and restaurants.
The commissioners created a subcommittee to head the county’s COVID-19 Relief Funds they received from the state to help out financially throughout the county.
“It would be beneficial to have a committee to discuss the use of those funds. It is my understanding that schools don’t get separate funds and it would provide us with an opportunity to document how we are spending the money and why,” Auditor-Treasurer Janelle Krump said.
Commissioners Dennis Larson and Neal Folstad will be on the committee along with a few others in the county to determine the allocation of funds.
In other news, the commissioners approved a request of $4,000 by the Wilkin County 4-H Extension club.
Each year, the commissioners allocate funds to the Wilkin County Fair Board. That board then turns around and provide some of that funding to 4-H for activities in events. However, because there is no fair this year, there was no fund allocation, leaving 4-H without money and forcing them to dip into their savings account.
“We aren’t in dire straits, but it would be nice if we don’t have to dip into our rainy day funds,” Stacy Diaz, with 4-H, said.
The county commissioners were all in favor of supporting the youth organization.
The next commissioners’ meeting will be Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the Wilkin County Courthouse.
