As of Thursday, August 27 Wilkin County has 48 cumulative cases and three COVID-19 related deaths. In Otter Tail, there are 263 cases and four deaths, Clay County has 850 cases and 40 deaths, and Traverse County has 21 cases and no deaths.
Minnesota has a total of 72,390 positive cases, an increase of 1,158 from the Wednesday. Of those who tested positive, 64,876 no longer needing to be isolated, leaving 7,514 still with COVID-19. There was an increase of 13 deaths from Wednesday. A total of 1,806 have died with the virus.
There are currently 305 hospitalizations and 139 of those are in critical care. The state has seen a total of 6,326 hospitalized cases.
Minnesota has tested over 1.4 million people for COVID-19.
County, cases, deaths
Aitkin 47 1
Anoka 4,516 120
Becker 185 2
Beltrami 311 1
Benton 378 3
Big Stone 32 0
Blue Earth 1,124 5
Brown 113 2
Carlton 182 1
Carver 1,084 4
Cass 99 3
Chippewa 130 1
Chisago 289 1
Clay 850 40
Clearwater 18 0
Cook 6 0
Cottonwood 196 0
Crow Wing 293 16
Dakota 5,585 110
Dodge 150 0
Douglas 152 1
Faribault 112 0
Fillmore 83 0
Freeborn 394 1
Goodhue 249 9
Grant 55 4
Hennepin 22,305 877
Houston 69 0
Hubbard 42 0
Isanti 169 0
Itasca 181 12
Jackson 93 0
Kanabec 63 4
Kandiyohi 798 1
Kittson 3 0
Koochiching 87 3
Lac qui Parle 13 0
Lake 28 0
Lake of the Woods 7 0
Le Sueur 352 2
Lincoln 64 0
Lyon 458 3
Mahnomen 35 1
Marshall 30 0
Martin 223 6
McLeod 347 1
Meeker 101 2
Mille Lacs 92 3
Morrison 112 1
Mower 1,165 3
Murray 140 1
Nicollet 423 15
Nobles 1,847 13
Norman 45 0
Olmsted 1,958 24
Otter Tail 263 4
Pennington 80 1
Pine 145 0
Pipestone 179 9
Polk 189 4
Pope 61 0
Ramsey 8,856 296
Red Lake 28 0
Redwood 53 0
Renville 77 6
Rice 1,159 8
Rock 101 0
Roseau 63 0
Scott 1,916 31
Sherburne 871 12
Sibley 125 2
St. Louis 808 23
Stearns 3,192 21
Steele 407 2
Stevens 31 0
Swift 60 1
Todd 445 2
Traverse 21 0
Wabasha 115 0
Wadena 45 0
Waseca 240 2
Washington 2,808 54
Watonwan 418 4
Wilkin 48 3
Winona 353 17
Wright 1,137 6
Yellow Medicine 72 1
Unknown/missing 141 0
The county information provided is limited to county, cases, deaths and care facilities exposed. As of now, they have not provided the details of recovered cases per county.
For more information, visit the Minnesota Department of Health's situation update website .
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.