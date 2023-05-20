In a recent community health needs assessment, Wilkin County residents made one thing clear — mental health is their top priority.
Wilkin County Health and Human Services is taking time in May, Mental Health Awareness Month, to respond to this priority, according to Public Health Supervisor Ashley Wiertzema.
“We encourage Wilkin County residents to have open conversations about mental health even though they may be uncomfortable at times,” Wiertzema said. “By having these discussions, we could make a big difference in stopping the stigma on mental health.”
Among heightened awareness and communication about mental illness, Wilkin County is home to many vital resources.
The Wilkin County Local Advisory Council which meets on a quarterly basis, offers stakeholders the opportunity to positively impact mental health care. They also offer policy makers and local residents the wisdom of those who experience mental health concerns first-hand, according to Wiertzema.
The county’s health department also offers Adult Mental Health Targeted Case Management services. This offering allows adults with serious and persistent mental illness access to medical, social, educational and vocational services.
These services are also offered to local youth through the health department’s Children’s Mental Health Program. However, the aim of these services are a bit different. According to Wiertzema, this aid is aimed at supporting and improving a child’s emotional well-being and development, enhancing family and friend relationships and providing the tools for these children to function effectively at home, school or in the community.
The local advisory council was the mastermind behind the community scavenger hunt that runs from May 20-31. The idea was sparked from members’ urge to encourage mental and physical well-being in the community.
“We at first thought of a 5K walk,” Wiertzema recalled. “Then, a few days later one of the members contacted us with the idea of a mental health scavenger hunt for children and adults to enjoy together.”
By completing all the scavenger hunt stops, participants are entered into a drawing for a one of eight $100 gift cards.
Those who wish to participate will need to first stop at the Wilkin County Health and Human Services building at 227 6th St. N, Breckenridge, Minnesota. Folks can pick up a form from a waterproof box located near the office’s dropbox.
This activity can be completed with or without a smartphone, but one rule remains — participants must visit all 10 locations. There is a bonus 11th location outside the city limits that will grant participants an additional chance to win.
According to Wiertzema, this activity is only possible due to funding received from Medica to promote mental health awareness.
“We hope that families and friends get together to walk/bike around Breckenridge to learn more about mental well-being,” Wiertzema said. “If there is a lot of interest in the scavenger hunt, we will consider offering it throughout the county in the future.”
