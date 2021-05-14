Wilkin County hires new public health director

The Wilkin County Board unanimously passed a motion to offer the public health director position to Becky Tripp at their May 11 meeting. Tripp currently serves as social services supervisor for the county family services department.
Public health has been operating under interem director Diane Thorson, who was hired last month after former director Deb Jacobs announced her retirement in March. Thorson, who served as Otter Tail County Public Health director for 40 years, will continue in her position until her contract expires in June. She will also help train Tripp during the transition.
“The mission of human services and public health are really well aligned, and so I saw it as an opportunity to move over to public health and generate a partnership with public health and family services so that we can move both of our missions forward,” Tripp said.
Tripp said there is going to be a learning curve moving from social work to public health, but some of the duties she is used to in her supervisory role will carry over to public health. She has experience overseeing staff and managing difficult, time-sensitive situations.
In her family services position, she does consultation on active client cases. Her new director position will be less focused on clients and more focused on policy and staff management.
“I’m really excited to get going. I do understand it’s a little unconventional to have a social worker become the public health director, so I hope I can make the transition well and just become part of the team over at public health,” she said.
Tripp said she has a high respect for the public health team, particularly for the way they navigated the COVID-19 pandemic. She is familiar with a lot of the public health employees but she said she is excited to get to know them in a working environment.
Tripp is not entering her new role with any expectations of change. Any changes that may come will be made in consultation with the staff and will be incremental, she said.
“I’m not moving over there with any preconceived notions. I’m going to just take time to learn the job and get to know each staff and what their job duties are,” Tripp said.
As a leader, Tripp said she is thoughtful and decisive. She is able to make decisions based on limited information that directly impact someone’s life, something she has had to do in her family services position. Before making a decision, she makes sure she has researched the potential consequences of her actions.
Leaving family services is bittersweet for Tripp. She will miss her team, a group of dedicated and intelligent women, she said.
“I know the public health workers are, too,” Tripp said.
Ideally, she will start full-time in her director position June 28. In the meantime, she will train with Thorson and help family services with interviewing and hiring for her former supervisory role.
