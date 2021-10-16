Wilkin County Jail full, inmates struggling with mental health

The Wilkin County Jail is at capacity with inmates charged in the county, according to Jail Administrator Dan Miranowski. The jail has not been able to accept inmates from other counties, and Miranowski said they even have a waitlist — five people have called him asking to serve their time.
Some of the current inmates are under sentence, meaning they are serving time. The majority of inmates are awaiting court dates and trials, Miranowski said. The jail has 21 beds, but the maximum number of beds they can fill at a time is 14-15 to maintain space for new inmates, Wilkin County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Tony Harris said.
In addition to a full jail, Harris said they have had an influx of mental health crises and the situation is only getting worse. It is typical for there to be one or two inmates at a time who comment on their mental health, he said, and two incarcerated individuals have attempted suicide in 2021. Miranowski has his staff working “power shifts” during inmates’ active hours to manage the load.
“It’s a continuing problem, and I don’t even see anything in the near future that addresses this issue,” Harris said. “You talk to any law enforcement agency, and the number one thing they want to see happen is help for mental health.”
A 2017 report by the U.S. Department of Justice found that 44 percent of individuals incarcerated in local jails suffer from a mental illness. Wilkin County Jail seems to be no exception. They struggle with recidivism because there are few places to send an incarcerated individual with mental health issues, Harris said. Simply put, there aren’t enough beds.
Repeat offenders are not a problem unique to Wilkin County. Nationwide, one in four people who are jailed have been jailed multiple times, one in two struggle with a substance use disorder and one in four have a moderate to severe mental illness, according to data reported by the Prison Policy Initiative.
“A lot of these people, your repeat offenders you’re seeing in here, they just have bad mental health problems,” Wilkin County Commissioner Jonathan Green said.
The evidence is further corroborated by a U.S. Department of Justice report that found prisoners with more than one arrest are more likely to have a mental health indicator than prisoners with one arrest.
Moorhead, Minnesota, attempted to address the issue when the Clay County Correctional Facility opened in 2018, a $52 million jail with an 18-bed behavioral health division. Green, sole practitioner and owner of Green Law Firm, P.C. in Wahpeton, said he was hopeful Moorhead’s pilot project could take on inmates from surrounding areas including Wilkin County, but the behavioral health beds filled up fast.
Harris said the next nearest secure facility they can transfer someone to is in St. Peter, Minnesota, outside of the Twin Cities. In the 13 years Harris has worked for the county, he has only seen an inmate transferred to the facility once or twice.
Harris said they have tried to admit inmates to inpatient psychiatric facilities like Prairie St. John’s in Fargo, North Dakota, but those beds are almost always filled. Harris has had to drive individuals to treatment centers as far as Hibbing and Duluth, Minnesota, and Bismarck, North Dakota, in the middle of the night because they are the nearest cities with open beds.
Sometimes, Harris said it’s just easier to let them go.
“We usually furlough our (inmates) when they have these kinds of issues because if we keep them incarcerated in our jail and we still have custody of them, then the bill for their mental health (treatment) is on the county,” Harris said. “That can add up to thousands and thousands and thousands of dollars.”
Miranowski said he thinks the influx of mental health issues in the jail is connected to the prevalence of drug use in the community. Around one in four individuals who suffer from a severe mental illness concurrently suffer from substance use disorder, according to a report by the National Institute on Drug Abuse. Out of the 746,000 people jailed in 2020, 21 percent were held for drug offenses.
“If individuals have some kind of mental illness, and then they use narcotics, it compounds the problem,” Harris said.
In his experience as a defense attorney, Green said individuals will use drugs to cope with an unchecked mental health issue. Drug use can exacerbate mental illness symptoms and morph into an addiction, also recognized as a mental illness.
An inmate can request to undergo the Eighth Judicial District Treatment program, an alternative to incarceration for those struggling with a substance use disorder, but it depends on the nature of their conviction, the county attorney’s recommendation and the individual’s dedication to the program.
When an inmate is undergoing a mental health crisis, they are permitted to speak with a MEnD health professional about treatment options. MEnD is a Minnesota-based healthcare service that provides mental health care and other public health needs. A doctor will make recommendations, such as placing the inmate on mental health watch. If the situation is severe enough, the individual can be evaluated at CHI St. Francis Hospital, Harris said.
“When they’re in custody, it is very hard because there are several court proceedings we have to go through before we can get them to a facility that can help them with their mental health other than just a local county jail,” Harris said.
