Wilkin County levy at 1.49 percent increase for 2021

The Wilkin County Board of Commissioners held their annual Truth in Taxation meeting Thursday, Dec. 3 to discuss the final preliminary 2021 budget before its approval by the board at their next meeting, Tuesday, Dec. 15.
The final preliminary budget reflects a 1.49 percent levy increase from 2020. The purpose of the Truth in Taxation meetings is to allow the public a chance to ask questions or challenge the proposed budget and levy. No members of the public were present at Thursday’s meeting.
The commissioners debated holding money budgeted for the Richland-Wilkin Joint Powers Authority for 2021 since the county is due to receive $14 million from a settlement with the Fargo-Moorhead Diversion Authority.
“Right now we’re at a 1.49 percent increase which is pretty comfortable,” County Auditor and Treasurer Janelle Krump said. “It would decrease it to a 0.063 percent increase, so keeping it pretty level to last year, if we take it out.”
Board Chair Dennis Larson said the issue with that is they cannot increase the levy once it’s decided. Krump said if the commissioners removed the JPA money from the budget, they could do a budget amendment to pay for expenses out of the reserves.
Vice Chair Neal Folstad said they should keep the JPA money in the budget because they don’t know how the $14 million will be managed.
“This $14 million, it’s not here yet, we don’t know how it’s going to be managed or what kind of expenses are going to be incurred to handle that money,” Folstad said. “So, it’d be nice to have some source to manage those expenses if they should occur.”
Commissioner Lyle Hovland agreed with Folstad, saying it’s not going to hurt to leave the budget as is, and if they don’t end up using the money, it will reduce the levy for 2022.
All the commissioners reached the same conclusion. Krump added that it’s more palatable to have small increases than to maintain an even levy for several years and be forced to make a large increase later.
“It’s going to catch up, and it’ll hurt more,” Krump said.
Over a 10-year period, the county’s local tax rate has decreased from 51.08 percent in 2012 to 43.3 percent in 2021. The lowest rate was in 2015, at 31.93 percent.
The board also discussed notable increases and decreases in the budget. There is a 9.49 percent decrease in the General Revenue fund, due to the $70,000 that was budgeted for the phone system in 2020, Krump said.
The Family Services fund is down 6.63 percent due to the county using some of their reserve funds. Their number fluctuates because out-of-home placements are so variable each year, Hovland said.
The County Jail fund has a 7.92 percent increase because there is general maintenance that needs to be done, Krump said.
The Enhanced 911 fund has a 56.2 percent increase because their revenue was more than their expenses, bringing up their balance, she said.
There is a 37.46 percent increase in the Environmental fund due to the lower prices of commodities negatively affecting their revenue. When prices for recycling were higher, they could carry themselves without much of a levy, Krump said. The county has also been using some of their reserved funds, resulting in the increased levy, Krump said.
Breckenridge’s Truth in Taxation meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7, and Breckenridge School District’s Truth in Taxation meeting will be held Wednesday, Dec. 16.
