The middle of the month is always one of the busiest times for meetings in Wilkin County. Unfortunately, it can be difficult to get to every single one. Here’s the low-down on some meetings that have happened and ones to expect in the next week.
Active Living Committee
In the Wednesday, Sept. 14 Active Living meeting, members discussed engineering updates and banner pricing, recapped Headwaters Day and learned about grant opportunities for project funding.
According to meeting minutes, the Safe Routes to School project will have the City of Breckenridge as the general contractor, subbing out some work to other contractors. This will see city staff working on tree removal, paint striping and installing signage. Work that will be done by others includes electrical and concrete work.
Two meetings ago, Director of Public Service Neil Crocker reported that the project didn’t receive any bids. Hopefully, this will make the project more appealing to local contractors.
The consensus for Headwaters Day — it went swimmingly. The bees weren’t as bad as they’ve been before and with extra traffic directing help, the parade flow into Welles Memorial Park was better, but could still use help.
Breckenridge Police Chief Kris Karlgaard said he would look into other parade routes for next year to mitigate any bottleneck issues into Welles.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation has an active grant with no local match from $50,000-$500,000. Letters of intent need to be sent in by Oct. 14, and award letters will be sent out in March. The project will need to be completed in two years.
According to the minutes, the committee discussed sending two letters for the Jefferson Park sidewalks and one for the Bois de Sioux Adventure Area.
The next meeting will be held Wednesday, Oct. 12, at 9 a.m. in the Breckenridge City Hall.
We Care Coalition
In the Thursday, Sept. 8 We Care Coalition meeting, the agenda remained virtually the same as the previous two meetings. Coalition members heard updates on the vaping grant and its programming and the group’s 501c3 nonprofit designation.
Public Health and Human Services Specialist Ashley Wiertzema informed the coalition on the work she’s done to integrate vaping education at Wilkin County schools.
Members were updated on funds received from Children’s Collaborative, $2,500, and how to discuss the group’s purpose to potential donors.
According to the meeting minutes, their primary focus is getting restructured as a 501c3 and working to help youth in the community work towards a purposeful, passionate and positive impact locally.
The next meeting will be held Thursday, Oct. 13, at 9:30 a.m. in the Breckenridge Family Community/Teen Center.
Upcoming meetings
Breckenridge City Council will meet Monday, Sept. 19, at 5 p.m. in Breckenridge City Hall. Shortly after the meeting a moderated forum will be held between the two Wilkin County Sheriff’s candidates.
Wilkin County Board of Commissioners will meet Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 1 p.m. in the Wilkin County Courthouse. The board is expected to hear presentations from Summit Carbon Solutions and West Central Initiative among other monthly and quarterly county updates.
Breckenridge School Board will meet Wednesday, Sept. 21, at 4 p.m. in the Breckenridge Elementary School boardroom. This will be the first meeting after the beginning of the 2022-23 school year.
