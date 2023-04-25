Directly across from the Breckenridge Public Library sits an old brick building filled to the brim with the history of Wilkin County. From donated wedding dresses and military uniforms to old-fashioned technology and tools, the Wilkin County Historical Museum transports all visitors to moments of time forgotten.

Closed for the bitter winter, the museum is slated to open its doors to the public on May 2 until the end of October. Folks can visit the museum from 1:30 - 4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, for no admission price.



Wilkin County Reporter

I am a reporter, photographer and page designer working on everything from arts and education to public meetings and crime. After trading evergreens for sugar beets, I hope to produce meaningful content for those throughout my coverage area. Always feel free to reach out with any questions, concerns or story ideas. 