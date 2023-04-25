Directly across from the Breckenridge Public Library sits an old brick building filled to the brim with the history of Wilkin County. From donated wedding dresses and military uniforms to old-fashioned technology and tools, the Wilkin County Historical Museum transports all visitors to moments of time forgotten.
Closed for the bitter winter, the museum is slated to open its doors to the public on May 2 until the end of October. Folks can visit the museum from 1:30 - 4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, for no admission price.
There is something in store for all attendants with more than ten curated exhibits upstairs and a large collection of items shown downstairs, visitors could be entranced from open to close and still have more to discover on their next visit.
In addition to historical items, the museum holds a vault of information including obituaries dating back to the late 1800s, news articles regarding significant people, places and events, photographs throughout the county and much more. According to Wilkin County Historical Society Secretary Sylvia Peterson, she’s often helped folks track down familial memorabilia or genealogical records.
While admission is free, the museum will accept donations and has a yearly and lifetime membership available.
I am a reporter, photographer and page designer working on everything from arts and education to public meetings and crime. After trading evergreens for sugar beets, I hope to produce meaningful content for those throughout my coverage area. Always feel free to reach out with any questions, concerns or story ideas.