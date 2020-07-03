Have you heard of Home-Based Head Start? It brings all the comprehensive early childhood education, health, nutrition, and parent involvement services provided by classroom Head Start into a family’s home. Home visitors come once a week and work with parents and their children. Together, the home visitor and parents observe the child and develop a strategy for helping the child learn utilizing parent-child interactions, daily routines, and household materials. 85% of children that participate in Head Start meet or exceed Kindergarten readiness benchmarks.
Head Start services are free to all low-income families and are currently enrolling for Fall 2020. Give your child a head start on their education today by calling Tiffany at 218-512-1515.
Jenny and her family have been working with Home-Based Head Start for nearly six years and all four of her children have learned and furthered their development within the program. Head Start has had a dramatic impact on Jenny’s children, but also on Jenny’s life. When she started working with Head Start, she didn’t have much confidence in herself or her parenting. Jenny kept her distance by sitting on the couch while the home visitor worked with her children on the floor, and she cancelled visits often.
Today, Jenny no longer cancels visits and she fully interacts with her children and the home visitor. She e engages with them on the floor and is fully involved in whatever activity her kids are doing. Jenny provides input on what she would like to do for activities and knows to cater lessons to her children’s interests.
Recently, she commented that her young child wouldn’t do well with an activity the home visitor suggested. Jenny explained that her child was all about moving around and exploring and wouldn’t enjoy sitting still. The home visitor and Jenny were able to work together to adjust the activity to fit her son’s interests. Parents are the first teachers and parent involvement is key to a child’s success.
Another single mother, Amber, has been working with Home-Based Head Start in Wilkin County for just over two years. She struggled with her three-year-old son’s behavior. Amber and her home visitor worked together to create a consistent schedule for her son. They started waking up and going to bed at the same time each day with scheduled mealtimes, naps, and time for play. Within a very short time, Amber realized her son struggled with transitions from one activity to another.
With the help of her home visitor, Amber helped prepare her son for transitions. She allowed him time to finish activities and transitions became easier once her son knew what was coming next. Now, Amber’s son eats more regularly at the table, quit using his pacifier, and he’s on his way to being potty trained. Amber has noticed a huge decrease in her son’s behavior issues and now enjoys more quality time with her son. They have both found success with Home-Based Head Start.
Find success for you and your children today. Children who have two years of Head Start programming perform better than their peers on third grade math and literacy tests. Home-Based Head Start is now enrolling in Wilkin County. Early Head Start works with pregnant mothers and children up to age three.
If you or someone you know could benefit from programming, please call Tiffany McKinnon at: 218.512.1515. You can also apply online at: http://www.caplp.org/childrenfamilies.html or by emailing: tiffanym@caplp.org.
