Wilkin County presents truth in taxation

The Wilkin County Board of Commissioners met Thursday, Dec. 5 to hold their truth in taxation meeting to discuss the proposed 2020 budget and levy to county residents. No members of the public were in attendance.
Wilkin County Auditor-Treasurer Janelle Krump explained that the proposed final 2020 actual levy is $8,386,070. The actual levy in 2019 was $7,790,556, the 2020 levy is an increase of 7.644 percent. The 2020 proposed total budget is set at $18,278,726.
The total 2020 revenue, before the levy, is totaled at $8,576,389. Revenue sources come from 51 percent in property taxes, 33 percent in state grants and aid, seven percent in federal grants, six percent in charges for service and three percent in miscellaneous revenues.
The proposed 2020 budget for expenditures will cover 41 percent in streets and highways, 23 percent in health and human services, 16 percent in general government, 14 percent in public safety, two percent from each debt service, sanitation and conservation and natural resources. Less than one percent goes towards economic development and culture and recreation.
In order for the county to continue providing programs and services such as road maintenance, law enforcement and veterans’ services, a new budget and levy must be passed to cover services.
The levy and budget are up for approval at the next meeting at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 17 at the Wilkin County Courthouse.
