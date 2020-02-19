The coronavirus (COVID-19) is sweeping the globe. As of Feb. 17, 2020, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) reported U.S. states Washington, California, Arizona, Texas, Wisconsin, Illinois and Massachusetts have confirmed cases of the virus.
As of Feb. 17, there has been a total of 467 reported cases in the U.S. with 15 individuals testing positive, 392 testing negative and 60 pending cases.
Wilkin County Public Health Director Deb Jacobs provided an update on the virus to the Wilkin County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday, Feb. 18 in Breckenridge, Minnesota.
The county’s public health office has been receiving updates from the CDC, Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) and the American Hospital Association. MDH and American Hospital Association has been working together and providing weekly updates to the county’s public health office.
“So far there are no cases in Minnesota, although they have tested quite a few in Minnesota,” Jacobs said.
Commissioner Neal Folstad asked Jacobs if there is a vaccination for the virus.
“They’re working on that but they don’t have one yet,” Jacobs said. “It’s a brand new virus that is a take-off of another virus and so people have not been exposed to it which means people are more susceptible.”
According to the National Health Commission, the Health Commission of Guangdong Province, Health Bureau of Macao Special Administrative Region, Taiwan Centers for Disease Control and health authorities of overseas countries, at least 1,873 people were thought to have died from the disease worldwide and 72,869 people have been infected.
“There are tens of thousands of cases in China,” Jacobs said. “That’s not even testing everyone, just those who are coming in with symptoms for pneumonia.”
A major concern of identifying the disease is due to it having respiratory symptoms. For this reason, it has been easily mistaken as other respiratory illnesses and thus inhibiting individuals seeking health care.
According to the CDC, most patient symptoms start with a fever, cough and shortness of breath.
The virus spreads when an infected person coughs or sneezes, letting out a spray. These droplets can reach the nose, eyes or mouth of another person, thereby passing the virus along.
In the U.S., the risk to the public is currently deemed low. However, the CDC recommends travelers avoid all non-essential travel to China.
In other Wilkin board news, Steve Neppl, 59, a Breckenridge native, will be retiring from the Wilkin County Highway Department.
Neppl has been the assistant county engineer since August 1997 where he oversaw the construction sector in the department. Now, 22 years later, he and his wife, Carrie Neppl are excited about what his retirement brings them. Neppl enjoyed working for the county, he said.
The next county meeting is scheduled at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, March 9 at the Wilkin County Courthouse in Breckenridge.
