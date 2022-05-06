Wilkin County Family Services currently has 9 foster care providers licensed.
“Foster parents are as diverse as the children they care for. A foster parent may be single or married, or partnered, have children or not have children, rent or own their home,” according to the Department of Human Services. “What they share is a concern for children and a commitment to help them through tough times. They provide critical temporary care and nurturing to children in crisis.”
This is true of our local providers. We are extremely thankful for local individuals that have decided to become foster care parents and are changing the lives of local children.
As of 2020, there were approximately 8,500 children in the foster care system in Minnesota. It is Wilkin County Family Services’ goal to provide safe homes for them to go to when in need.
There are many opportunities for people starting foster families, like giving back to your community.
Wilkin County Family Services’ licensor ensures that licensed family child care and foster care providers meet the minimum standards for care and physical environments. A licensor closely monitors for compliance, ensures that all paperwork is complete, monitors providers’ training and investigates all complaints and rule infractions.
Wilkin County Family Services used to contract out with Grant County for child care and adult and child foster care. Starting on January 1, 2022, Wilkin County Family Services made the decision to take on the role of licensing with Ashley Wiertzema as the new Wilkin County licensor and Shalyn Reiff as Case Aide.
Wilkin County Family Services is actively looking for new child care and foster parent providers. If you are interested in becoming a provider, please call Wiertzema to discuss options and grants that are available.
Wilkin County has a section on their website dedicated to licensing, https://www.co.wilkin.mn.us/licensing. The webpage guides viewers through the process of becoming licensed and is a great resource for those thinking of becoming a provider.
