Wilkin County, Minnesota has filed 80 criminal complaints so far in 2020. In 2019, a total of 152 criminal complaints were filed, County Attorney Carl Thunem said.
“The most concerning thing I have seen is we have never had any heroin or fentanyl (compared to currently). It was maybe one, two cases since I have been here,” Thunem said. “Methamphetamine is of course problematic because of the terrible, awful effects it as on other people due to the propensity for violence and irrational behavior. Heroin and fentanyl can also lead to burglaries and other bad conduct. We have been very close to have people die because of this.”
Of those who have had criminal complaints reported due to heroin and fentanyl, the majority of those have prior controlled substance abuse convictions and they probably have long-standing drug-related issues, Thunem said.
“There is actually a substantial increase in crime in the area,” Thunem said. “You can see that in the actual complaints that come in and the complaints being filed based on people calling the police. I’ve seen a long enough trend that I’m confident that actually does reflect an increase in crime.”
He believes that the increase in crime this year can be attributed in part due to law enforcement being more active in arrests and in part due to his approach to handling the law in Wilkin County as compared to his predecessors. Although he believes that there is actually a true increase in crime.
“I am more aggressive in terms of what I am willing to charge out,” Thunem previously explained to the Daily News, noting how his prosecutorial approach has resulted in more criminal charges in the county. “I will charge something out if I think there is a reasonable likelihood of a conviction in trial and there is probable cause for charges.”
As far as drug-related crimes go, 44 drug-related crimes were reported in 2019 as compared to 14 in 2018, 11 in 2017, 17 in 2016, 10 in 2015 and eight in 2014.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.