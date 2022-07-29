Over 20 people filed into the Breckenridge Recycling Center to listen to the Wilkin County Sheriff candidates, Tony Harris and Josh Nack, speak. The event held by the Wilkin County Republicans, also hosted the Republican-endorsed candidate running for state senator in District 9, Rep. Jordan Rasmusson (R-Fergus Falls).
The three men circulated around the room before the 7 p.m. start time to converse with folks who came out to listen. Rasmusson personally introduced himself to everyone in attendance before he took his seat at the front of the room.
The smell of homemade baked goods and fresh-brewed coffee filled the room as attendees talked among themselves awaiting for the clock to strike seven.
“We do not want to defund the police,” Roger Johnson, Wilkin County Republicans, said to kick off the Thursday night forum. The following applause energized the room.
Rasmusson was up first. He spent his time introducing himself to the people who would hopefully be voting for him in this next election. The Fergus Falls state representative now must make himself known in Wilkin County due to this year’s redistricting effects.
The sixth generation Minnesotan wants to bring proven conservative leadership to the state’s senate because he feels like Minnesota is on the wrong track.
“My priorities, my vision is to bring permanent tax relief for Minnesotans,” Rasmusson said. “The money should go back to the taxpayers.”
He also stated he feels like the proposed Walz checks are a failed one-time gimmick in the face of a record budget surplus.
Rasmusson then elaborated on his endorsements in the election and why they were important. Notably, he's the only candidate endorsed by the National Rifle Association, Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association and the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce.
The candidate’s primary opponent, Nathan Miller, was not in attendance at this forum.
Once Rasmusson was done speaking, the floor was open for audience questions. When asked if Rasmusson was worried about losing a strong Republican voice in the DFL-led House of Representatives, he responded positively.
“I’m not worried about losing that voice because this district will continue to have Rep. Jeff Backer,” Rasmusson said.
Jeff Backer is the current state representative in District 12A which will become District 9A in this next election. The two-term incumbent is the only Republican running for the seat in November.
After a round of questions from the audience, it was Wilkin County Sheriff Tony Harris’ turn to speak about himself.
The first-term hopeful took over the spot this past month after the retirement of 11-year Sheriff Rick Fiedler. Harris has been working with the sheriff’s office since 2005 and has worked in every position possible.
Harris sees juvenile detention reform as a top priority if elected. Currently, the office is paying $90,000 a year for a bed to house juveniles in Clay County, according to Harris. Sheriff candidate Josh Nack clarified that they were paying for a quarter of a bed so they don’t get to use it all the time.
If elected, Harris plans to continue running for the position like his predecessors Fiedler and Tom Matjeka did. That is if he would keep getting elected, one audience member laughed.
When asked why Harris feels he’s a better candidate than Nack, his answer was succinct.
“I’m still with the sheriff’s office,” he answered.
Harris had nothing but praise for his election opponent who apparently got him the job in 2005 and taught him everything he knows, he indicated.
Nack began with the Wilkin County Sheriff’s office in 2003, and was chosen as the Chief Deputy eight years into his career. The 19-year law enforcement veteran left the sheriff’s office in 2021 to help his family’s business in Wisconsin, but ultimately moved back to Breckenridge, Minnesota where he now serves with the Breckenridge Police Department.
If elected, Nack hopes to address staffing and visibility in the Wilkin County Sheriff’s Office.
“The biggest need for the sheriff’s office is hiring,” Nack said. “One report I’ve seen said there were 800 open law enforcement positions in the state.”
Currently, the office is down a deputy, which can make it hard to provide 24-hour coverage to the 750-square-foot county.
Not only does Nack feel like the office needs to work on hiring, he recognized the need for retaining deputies too.
“In the past 20 years I’ve seen about 40 deputies lost to Otter Tail County,” Nack said. “I don’t want us to be the spot where people spend three to five years to get experience before moving to a bigger area.”
Nack never did answer why he should be elected instead of Harris, however, his campaign materials showcase his experience, of which he has more than Harris.
The two candidates will be seen on the November ballot. At the time, Harris will have just over four months of experience as an acting sheriff, while Nack will still have two more years of law enforcement experience under his belt.
Rasmusson will be seen in the rapidly approaching Aug. 9 primary. To gain his spot on the November ballot he must beat out political newcomer Miller.
Johnson thanked the audience for their attendance and affirmed, “we have very good candidates running.” The forum concluded before 8:30 p.m. with a raucous round of applause from the audience and a scramble to get political signs for their lawns.
Also, revealed in this meeting by Harris — the sheriff’s office is in the process of training a K9 unit that will begin its service in September. Look forward to that story in addition to our election coverage over the next few months.
