Wilkin County’s first Treatment Court graduate

Kurtis Silvernail, 30, is Wilkin County’s first graduate from the Eighth Judicial District Treatment Court program.
“I’m on the next step of my journey of becoming a self-sufficient citizen instead of the criminal and addict that I once was,” Silvernail said. “The most important thing anyone can do is – what they say – change your people, places and playground. I switched everything.”
Silvernail’s criminal behavior began at a young age and he had been convicted of eight offenses before his 18th birthday. He began the program in April 2018 and at that time he had been convicted of five felonies, 11 misdemeanor offenses and 29 driving offenses.
“For the most part it’s all self-will, you know. It comes down to whether the person has the will to quit or keep using. At that point in my life, I had the will to keep using and the hardest part is you are who your friends are. Well, that couldn’t be more true than ever. All my friends were druggies, all my friends were criminals,” he said.
There seemed to be nothing that could keep him from drugs and wreaking havoc – he was at the point that called for prison. Instead, the Wilkin County court system gave him the opportunity for Treatment Court. After spending a year in jail, he went to in-patient treatment and started the program. He now has been steadily employed and nearly three years sober. Silvernail married his long-term girlfriend and they had a child together in 2019. He has paid off nearly $4,000 in fines and restitution and has performed over 50 hours of community services.
“What got me out of it was after all the felonies I got and after I got a bad batch of drugs that made me go into a sort of psychosis which made me hallucinate and blackout – I was confused and it was a mess and it really made me think ‘God, there has got to be a different way.’ I was tired of missing out on my family’s lives and my life. I only had nieces and nephews at that time and now I have a kid that I am grateful of. I owe it to getting sober and I thank Treatment Court for that. And I am proud that I was able to prove to the system that people can change and get better.
“I could be getting high but instead I’m supporting my family by going to work and I’m doing my job as a dad and as a step-dad and I do it to the fullest I can. I know that if I were to go back to using that I wouldn’t be able to be that guy that I want to be to these kids. I would be someone else. Instead of being selfish, I’d be selfless. That’s not a possible outcome in my book anymore,” Silvernail continued.
Silvernail will be graduating Thursday, April 16 and at that time will be 1,007 days sober – his longest period of sobriety. Traditionally, a small reception would be held. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the reception will be postponed to a later date.
“He has shown unusual insight into his challenges and honesty concerning who he is. No one knows what the future holds for Kurtis. If he screws up, he will be held wholly accountable for his actions. However, I am guardedly optimistic that he will lead a sober, stable life contributing to the Twin Towns. Before Treatment Court, Kurtis did not see that as an option. Now he does – and he knows he can do it,” Wilkin County Attorney Carl Thunem said. “Kurtis has been a source of strength and support to other participants of the Court. I would like to thank the Breckenridge Police Department, the Wilkin County Sheriff’s Office and the team members and participants of our Treatment Court in helping Kurtis with this achievement.”
Treatment Court is a program that works with high-risk individuals involved in the criminal justice system primarily caused by substance abuse. The program is 18-24 months long and provides intensive supervision and twice-monthly court hearings to assure the path to recovery, Treatment Court Coordinator Karon White explained.
"What I can tell you is that he was a great participant and did a tremendous job. Kurtis was always supportive of the other participants. He worked hard through the program and didn’t get discouraged when thing didn’t go his way. What I will remember most about Kurtis is his sense of humor and his laughter. You could always tell when Kurtis was in the courtroom," White said.
Along the way, individuals are offered many services to assist them. The program utilizes a team approach made up of prosecutors, defense attorneys, treatment providers, probation officers, law enforcement, social services, judges coordinators and more.
Since the program’s genesis in 2014, there have been 37 graduates and of those, 69 percent have not committed a new serious crime since graduating.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.