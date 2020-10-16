Wilkin County sees increase in drug crimes since 2014 in study

The problem
Wilkin County Attorney Carl Thunem conducted a study on his case load from 2015-2020 and presented his findings to the county board on Oct. 13. Thunem said just in the month of September 2020, he received 28 long-form complaints, an unprecedented amount. There’s been an uptick in crime in the last two years, with 2019 the worst year for crime in the study. Thunem said drug crimes have skyrocketed and his office is struggling to get through cases.
The status
There was a spike in crime in Wilkin County in the early 2000s, which lines up with the influx of meth use, Thunem said. Now, marijuana and marijuana oil use is up due to its legalization in surrounding states either medically or recreationally. This has contributed to the increased caseload because marijuana oil is categorized as a level two felony in the state of Minnesota. “We’re confronted with this drug that has at least some social acceptance, yet is treated by the legislature as the equivalent of methamphetamine in small amounts,” Thunem said. The County Attorneys Association has not addressed marijuana, Thunem said. There are issues in the state’s drug laws, particularly related to marijuana. Marijuana possession is a petty misdemeanor until you get to 42.5 grams, then it becomes a severity two level felony, Thunem said. He said he also has seen more fentanyl and heroin use, as well as higher numbers of assaults in the county.
What’s next
Wilkin County Board offered to reach out to state legislatures about changing the laws surrounding marijuana possession, which Thunem said would be helpful. The board agreed that the punishment does not fit the crime in regard to marijuana. The board also agreed to allow Thunem to find a temporary assistant to aid with the caseload so his colleague — who is trained as a paralegal — can help with drafting documents.
