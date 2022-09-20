Wilkin County, Minnesota, citizens filed into the Breckenridge City Council chambers like a pack of sardines to learn more about Tony Harris and Josh Nack. Both are running to become Wilkin County's sheriff and will need a majority of the public’s votes to be elected.

The showdown which placed the two men side by side facing a crowd of nearly 50 faces was moderated by North Dakota State College of Science Associate Professor of Social and Behavioral Sciences Jeffrey Hart.



Tags

Load comments