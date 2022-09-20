Hart's humor got the entire room laughing throughout the forum. Seated on the dais from right to left: Breckenridge Mayor Russ Wilson, Breckenridge City Council candidate Evie Fox, Council Member James Jawaski, Council Member Chris Vedder and Council Member Scott Wermerskirchen.
Wilkin County, Minnesota, citizens filed into the Breckenridge City Council chambers like a pack of sardines to learn more about Tony Harris and Josh Nack. Both are running to become Wilkin County's sheriff and will need a majority of the public’s votes to be elected.
The showdown which placed the two men side by side facing a crowd of nearly 50 faces was moderated by North Dakota State College of Science Associate Professor of Social and Behavioral Sciences Jeffrey Hart.
Hart’s political science background and adept “teacher humor” set the attendants up for a well moderated and respectful forum. He began the night by warning the audience of his habit to break into song when folks doze off and mentally picturing both candidates on the football field.
Questions were submitted by the public, from the Daily News and Hart himself. They ranged from basic interview questions regarding the candidates’ qualifications to what they see as the biggest issues in Wilkin County.
One thing was clear: Nack and Harris seem to have almost identical views in most aspects.
The pair went to high school together in Barnesville, Minnesota, and Nack had a hand in training Harris as he started a few years later. Nack served as the chief deputy for 11 years before he left the position to deal with family matters in another state. Harris assumed the position after Nack left and after Sheriff Rick Fiedler retired Harris was appointed by the county board to fill the role. Nack currently works as a part-time officer with the Breckenridge Police Department.
Both agreed that working in law enforcement is a lifestyle, not just a job.
One public-submitted question for Nack questioned if he broke an election statute, 211b.13, which involves bribery, treating and solicitation. Nack was operating a booth at the Wilkin County Fair in August for his campaign, at which he is alleged to have offered a gift card giveaway.
“A person who willfully, directly or indirectly, advances, pays, gives, promises, or lends any money, food, liquor, clothing, entertainment, or other thing of monetary value, or who offers, promises, or endeavors to obtain any money, position, appointment, employment, or other valuable consideration, to or for a person, in order to induce a voter to refrain from voting, or to vote in a particular way, at an election, is guilty of a felony,” Minnesota Statute 211b.13 states.
In the forum, he affirmed that a complaint was filed against him by Harris, and that he was actively contesting it.
Both candidates identified employment as the biggest issue facing the sheriff’s office and agreed mental health not only plagues Wilkin County but the nation as a whole.
Unable to keep the department fully staffed, Harris and Nack cited statewide trends in the decline of law enforcement applications.
Dealing with mental health is a bit more complicated, neither candidate had a solid answer on how to fix the situation. Both agreed they’d love to find one solution but it’s just not completely feasible. For example, with no beds for folks dealing with mental illness in Wilkin County, Harris said he’s had to drive as far as Bismarck, North Dakota, and Duluth, Minnesota, to find a space for them.
At the end of the day, it comes down to experience and loyalty separating the two candidates. Now that’s not to say both aren’t loyal people with over a decade of experience, but Harris and Nack have consistently said the same thing about why they’re the most qualified.
“My experience speaks volumes,” Nack responded.
I’m experienced and loyal to the county,” Harris responded.
