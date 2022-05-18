Wilkin County Sheriff race to include Josh Nack

Tuesday, May 17, marked the beginning of the filing period for six Wilkin County, Minnesota, elections, including the race for sheriff. One candidate who has already filed for election is Josh Nack.
Nack has spent 19 years with the Wilkin County Sheriff’s office, with 11 of those as the chief deputy. He wants to continue his service to the community of the county as a sheriff hopeful.
“I want to continue working for this county, see some bigger projects through to the end and further education and training in the sheriff’s office,” Nack said.
He believes he is the best fit for this position because of his experience and the relationships he’s built in his time with the sheriff’s office.
“My years of experience with this county, as chief deputy, have made it possible to build relationships in the community,” he said.
If elected, Nack plans to follow through on some bigger projects that have been started in the office, but not yet completed. He also hopes to bring a level of transparency and enthusiasm to the office that he believes will be beneficial to how the office runs.
“I want to ensure all departments in the office are getting lots of up-to-date training and education,” Nack said. “The better trained employees we have, the better we can do for the safety of the community.”
He also wants to make sure officers have quality equipment to make their jobs safer. After working in the sheriff’s office for almost two decades, Nack would be thrilled to accept this position, if elected.
“It would mean the world to me to be elected,” Nack said. “It’s a part of who I am and I’d be humbled and proud to take the county sheriff’s office forward.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.