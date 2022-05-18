Wilkin County Sheriff race to include Josh Nack

Josh Nack will be one of the candidates in the 2022 Wilkin County Sheriff's election. 

 Submitted

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Tuesday, May 17, marked the beginning of the filing period for six Wilkin County, Minnesota, elections, including the race for sheriff. One candidate who has already filed for election is Josh Nack.

Nack has spent 19 years with the Wilkin County Sheriff’s office, with 11 of those as the chief deputy. He wants to continue his service to the community of the county as a sheriff hopeful.

“I want to continue working for this county, see some bigger projects through to the end and further education and training in the sheriff’s office,” Nack said.

He believes he is the best fit for this position because of his experience and the relationships he’s built in his time with the sheriff’s office.

“My years of experience with this county, as chief deputy, have made it possible to build relationships in the community,” he said.

If elected, Nack plans to follow through on some bigger projects that have been started in the office, but not yet completed. He also hopes to bring a level of transparency and enthusiasm to the office that he believes will be beneficial to how the office runs.

“I want to ensure all departments in the office are getting lots of up-to-date training and education,” Nack said. “The better trained employees we have, the better we can do for the safety of the community.”

He also wants to make sure officers have quality equipment to make their jobs safer. After working in the sheriff’s office for almost two decades, Nack would be thrilled to accept this position, if elected.

“It would mean the world to me to be elected,” Nack said. “It’s a part of who I am and I’d be humbled and proud to take the county sheriff’s office forward.”



Tags

Load comments