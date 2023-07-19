As the meeting began on Tuesday, July 18 at the Law Enforcement Center, news of the recent shooting in Fargo brought word from Wilkin County Sheriff Tony Harris.

Before speaking on his quarterly department report, he mentioned that a squad car will be sent to Pequot Lakes, Minnesota for a funeral in honor of Fargo Police Officer Jake Wallin. The funeral will be held on Saturday, July 22 at 10:30am at Pequot Lakes High School.



Tags