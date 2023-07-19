As the meeting began on Tuesday, July 18 at the Law Enforcement Center, news of the recent shooting in Fargo brought word from Wilkin County Sheriff Tony Harris.
Before speaking on his quarterly department report, he mentioned that a squad car will be sent to Pequot Lakes, Minnesota for a funeral in honor of Fargo Police Officer Jake Wallin. The funeral will be held on Saturday, July 22 at 10:30am at Pequot Lakes High School.
Sheriff Harris also shared that officers are currently working through new marijuana laws from the recent state legislation. Harris mentioned two staff at the Sheriff’s Office that are setting up presentations to inform officers on marijuana testing in the field.
Upgrading the heat pumps at the LEC continues to be a hot topic.
Department Head of Maintenance Glen Roberge discussed with county commissioners about the next step in upgrading the heat pumps. Two bids have been submitted by companies who can help detail what work needs to be done and the costs involved.
A bid from Martin Mechanical Design, Inc. estimates a lump sum cost of $16,500 plus an hourly pay rate for engineering services provided beyond the agreement.
A second offer was delivered to Roberge via email and estimated the cost to be roughly $9,900 for engineering services.
Wilkin County Procurement Policy states that contracts between $1-$10,000 do not require competitive bidding and may be awarded if Wilkin County deems the price to be reasonable.
Contracts between $10,001-$25,000 must be approved by Wilkin County Commissioners and require a minimum of two written or verbal quotes.
During discussion, commissioners asked Roberge to reach out to the lower bid and ask for it to be drawn up in a formal contract, on paper. The commissioners wanted to move forward with the project before the fall months arrive.
The next Wilkin County Commissioners meeting will be held on Tuesday, August 8.