Wilkin County Soil and Water Conservation District receives yearly award

The Wilkin County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) was honored by the Minnesota Association of SWCD (MASWCD) with the 2019 SWCD of the Year award. This award is to recognize and inspire leadership within the eight SWCDs throughout Minnesota who goes beyond the base capacity.
District Manager Don Bajumpaa and other staff received this award due to their leadership at the state and local level, program and initiatives toward conservation and for the ability to collaborate and partner with other entities. They were selected for this award by peers in the soil and water from districts throughout the state.
The Wilkin County SWCD staff members are Bajumpaa, Resource Specialist Craig Lingen, District Clerk Diane Lommel and District Technician Kimberly Melton.
MASWCD Vice President Paul Krabbenhoft stated that the Wilkin County SWCD has an active engagement of board members at the local, regional and state levels. The Wilkin SWCD is innovative, persistent and unfaltering in tackling difficult issues and is gracious in sharing their experiences and educating peers, Krabbenhoft said.
“This award is great to be recognized,” Bajumpaa said. “I think it reinforces the importance of what we do and the value that comes with the partnerships and networks that we have built. It shows why and how it so important to work with us, versus when we do it on our own.”
The Wilkin County SWCD has been addressing erosion concerns with multipurpose drainage management systems to solve decades-old problems.
Most recently, the Wolverton Creek project aims to restore 25 miles of the creek back to its original stream. When fully completed, the Wolverton Creek project will improve water quality by reducing 6,500 tons of sediment per year, Bajumpaa said. This project is approximately two-thirds complete.
“When we look at what everyone collectively brings, it’s really wonderful,” Bajumpaa said. “Everyone that works together is supporting conservation practices.”
SWCDs do not have the taxing authority that other governmental subdivisions are able to rely on for funding and so collaboration is vitally important to their conservation efforts. Bajumpaa emphasized the importance of working together.
“We work with some really complex, complicated problems that we have to try and solve. We partner with the county, neighboring soil and water districts, state agencies and local non-governmental agencies, those in the private sector,” Bajumpaa said. “Without them, we aren’t able to do what we do.”
Bajumpaa explained how landowners are the key component in becoming aware of conservation issues and being able to fix the issues presented to them.
“The most valuable part is the landowners. They don’t have to do what they are doing, they are choosing to do it voluntarily and we help them,” Bajumpaa said. We really run what I call ‘locally-led conservation.’ By that I mean the practices we get done in our office are driven by the landowners. They are the driving factors.”
Bajumpaa estimated that approximately 90 percent of the land in the Wilkin County area is being used for agriculture purposes. The duality of agriculture driving the landscape and the presence of heavy sediments create a tendency for the land to experience flooding, he explained.
The ancient lake, glacier Lake Agassiz, sat in this area for thousands of years with suspended sediments in the water. When the lake receded, the sediments settled on the ground, creating flat and interconnected particles. These clay-like soils cause soil to be washed off into the ditches and running off, rather than infiltrating down, he explained.
With dominating agriculture purposes and an environment that requires conservation mechanisms, the Wilkin County SWCD remains busy with their efforts to protect and restore the landscape.
