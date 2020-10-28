Wilkin County, state votes early in record high numbers

Voting season is off to a record high start in Wilkin County, Minnesota, as absentee and mail-in voters send in their ballots.
Janelle Krump, Wilkin County auditor and treasurer, said the county has received and processed 1,378 absentee and mail-in ballots as of Oct. 27. The city of Breckenridge has had 530 absentee ballots processed, compared to the 222 total absentee ballots the city had in 2016.
In total, 3,342 ballots were cast in Wilkin County for the 2016 presidential election. The county has received over a third of that number in early ballots this year.
“There is a large increase in the number of absentee voters for the polling place precincts than in prior years,” Krump said. “We’ve been busy with people voting here at the courthouse too.”
Due to the COVID-19 crisis, voting looks different across the state and the country. In Minnesota, 1,186,522 early ballots have already been accepted compared to the 676,722 early ballots accepted in the 2016 presidential election.
In the country, 58.6 million early ballots have been processed as of Oct. 25, AP News reported. In the 2016 election, 4 million early ballots were processed in the country by Oct. 21, 2016, Pew Research Center concluded.
The last day to vote early in-person in Minnesota is Monday, Nov. 2. An absentee mail-in ballot must be postmarked or returned in person to Wilkin County Courthouse by 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3. There are no ballot return boxes in Wilkin County, so ballots must be returned to the Auditor’s Office.
Breckenridge residents who are registered to vote and have not voted early may vote in-person from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 3 at Park Manor High Rise located on 200 Park Ave. in Breckenridge.
In-person voters will need to wear face masks, which will be provided by the city, and adhere to social distancing guidelines. Election judges will remain behind a plexiglass divider to limit exposure to the public.
Common Cause Minnesota is urging voters who experience issues with voting to call the national nonpartisan Election Protection hotline (866-OUR-VOTE).
“Nothing should stand in the way of Minnesota voters making their voice heard by voting,” said Annastacia Belladonna-Carrera, executive director of Common Cause Minnesota.
Due to the number of changes to voting this year because of COVID-19, Common Cause Minnesota will employ nonpartisan Election Protection volunteers to numerous polling locations across the state.
People who have already voted are encouraged to track the status of their ballots at https://mnvotes.sos.state.mn.us/AbsenteeBallotStatus.aspx.
