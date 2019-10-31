Wilkin County student survey results analyzed

Earlier in October, Minnesota released its results of the 2019 Minnesota Student Survey (MSS) flagging data regarding students. Data has been divided by county and analyzed.
Ashley Wiertzema, health educator and We Care Coalition coordinator, compared Wilkin County’s results to state-level data.
The We Care Coalition designates three top issues that concern the health of youth. In recent years, the order has been underage drinking, tobacco use including e-cigarettes and vaping, and marijuana in third. However, the use of e-cigarettes has caused vaping to become the number one concern.
“We have one in three eleventh graders vaping during the last 30 days,” Wiertzema said. “That is higher than what the state is showing. The state is showing one in four.”
Wilkin County data shows 22 percent of eleventh graders in 2016 were using e-cigarettes. The 2019 data shows 34 percent are using e-cigarettes. Statewide results show a 54 percent increase from the 2016 survey.
“We know that as e-cigarettes have moved across the state and have risen in popularity, we saw an increase in rural counties overall. We have higher percentages of e-cigarette use and vaping in rural counties than at the state level,” Wiertzema said.
Mental health and support are other issues that rose from the student results concerning Wilkin County.
Local data indicates approximately one and three eleventh graders have reported a long term, lasting six months or greater, mental health, behavioral, or emotional problem.
“It is higher than the state average. But we also know that only one and six students have been treated for mental health, behavioral, or emotional problem,” Wiertzema said.
According to the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, in Minnesota, there are 11 child and adolescent psychiatrists per 100,000 children, well below the recommended numbers. There are no child and adolescent psychiatrists in Wilkin County.
“The We Care Coalition looks at increasing those protective factors. Part of our name is WeCare, we care,” Wiertzema said. “We know that one of the most common findings to increase their protective factors and increase their outlook on life is to have at least one stable and committed adult in their life and have that be a strong relationship. That can be a parent, caregiver, coach, teacher, but having just one caring relationship will help them against these risky behaviors.”
In Wilkin County, school districts are Breckenridge, Rothsay, Campbell-Tintah, and St. Mary’s. However, not all schools have data. The MSS is optional for school districts to take part in and students have the option to decline participation.
For further survey results, visit http://w20.education.state.mn.us/MDEAnalytics/DataTopic.jsp?TOPICID=242.
