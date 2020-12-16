Wilkin County SWCD secures $3.7 million in grants

The Wilkin County Soil & Water Conservation District secured $3.7 million in grants to be used this year and next year, District Manager Don Bajumpaa told the Wilkin County Board at their Tuesday, Dec. 15 meeting. The grant money will go toward improving the soil and water quality in Wilkin County, Minnesota.
The district received funds from three major private sector entities, General Mills, Cargill and the Greater Minneapolis St. Paul Rural Economic Development Authority, Bajumpaa said.
“I’ve always been amazed at you guys’ progressive thought, and cold calling corporate people and raising funds that way, it just shows your love of innovation and I appreciate it. We all appreciate it,” Commissioner Dennis Larson told Bajumpaa.
Bajumpaa also applied for and is hoping to receive the $5.6 million Greater Soil Health federal grant, which could more directly be used to improve soil health practices in vulnerable areas of Wilkin, Richland and Traverse counties, the three Minnesota and North Dakota counties that make up the headwaters part of the Greater Red River Basin of the North.
The federal grant would be a large sum of money, Bajumpaa said, but when it’s shared by three counties, funds quickly deplete. That’s why it’s important to identify the areas that would benefit from soil health practices the most, he said.
“Soil health practices, to me they’re like an elixir, for lack of better term,” Bajumpaa said. “It’s something that can help cure and fix a lot of different problems.”
Four soil health practices — planting cover crops, reducing tillage, managing nutrients in the field and slightly altering a farmer’s rotation — work in tandem to improve soil health, Bajumpaa said.
Cover crops, which are grown in the off-season, are not intended to be harvested. Instead, the plants help prevent soil erosion and reduce soil compaction. Wilkin County offers a Cover Crop Incentive program for farmers that tackles one of the four soil health practices. Farmers sign a one year contract, but can utilize the program for up to five years. Included in the contract is a free yearly soil health assessment.
“We want to be able to develop this program locally with landowners to demonstrate and show that it works and that it provides environmental benefits to not only the land owners, but the land and water related resources that we’re trying to address, so that it can be copied and implemented downstream in the Greater Basin,” Bajumpaa said.
This year, there were 48 cover crop contracts signed that covered three times the amount of land as in 2019. While cover crops benefit a farmer, they are costly for the county. This is where the grant money comes into play, Bajumpaa said.
But the environmental and economic benefits of soil health practices are well worth the cost to implement them. For instance, by increasing organic matter in the fields through cover crops, farmers are able to grow better harvest crops.
Additionally, better soil means less runoff, and less runoff water means less flooding downstream. Stronger soil also decreases erosion, which can displace soil from a field and introduce pollutants, like phosphorus and nitrogen, into water sources. Pollutants ultimately make it into the Red River which flows north, providing drinking water to Fargo, North Dakota, and feeding into Lake Winnipeg in Canada.
Bajumpaa said it’s important to share stories from farmers and landowners who are interested in pursuing soil health practices when applying for grants. If it’s landowner driven, it works, he said.
“We’re confident that as we continue to move forward with this, regardless of if we get the federal grant, we’re still going to do something, we’re just going to have to do it on a smaller scale,” Bajumpaa said. “But the important thing is to do it.”
