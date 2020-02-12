After 33 years, the state of Minnesota has increased monthly payments to poor families in the state’s welfare program.
In 2019, Gov. Tim Walz proposed and the state legislature passed an increase to cash assistance in the Minnesota Family Investment Program (MFIP). This went into effect Feb. 1.
The maximum monthly payment increase a family will receive is $100. The payment is determined by family size and family income.
In Wilkin County, 13 families will benefit from the increase. Across the state, 29,000 low-income families, including 54,000 children, will benefit.
The monthly increase still is not enough to cover the rising cost of rent, food and living expenses which has increased dramatically throughout the past 33 years, Wilkin County Family Services Director Dave Sayler said.
“The increase isn’t even close to being sufficient to meet the increase in the cost of food or housing whether that be in rural or urban areas,” Sayler said. “(The) $100 isn’t keeping track with the increased cost of living, even though it is helpful.”
Wilkin County cases receive an average monthly payment of $617.50, compared to $721.45 across the state.
Sayler believes that the difference in monthly payments the county is receiving compared to the state is mainly due to the county having more of its MFIP recipients being employed, which lowers the amount of monthly support.
According to the state’s Department of Human Services (DHS), approximately 72 percent of Minnesotans receiving MFIP benefits are employed.
“We have a very high percentage of those 13 families, I would say 85-90 percent are working,” Sayler said. “The only reason they would remain on our program and not be working is if they had some sort of mental health or physical disability.”
MFIP is designed as a transitional program to allow families to move out of poverty. However, there are many barriers beyond the increase in the cost of living that make it difficult for families to do so.
Increases in cost of living, lack of skilled experience, difficulty accessing daycare and low education make it difficult to improve, Sayler said.
“We are trying to encourage those families to go back to school to receive an associate’s or a certificate that would help them receive higher wages and would then be able to work their way off the program,” Sayler said.
For more information, contact Wilkin County Family Services at (218) 643-8013, or visit DHS at https://mn.gov/dhs/.
