Wilkin County youth pledge to keep residents warm

Wilkin County, Minnesota, 4-H youth are starting to collect warm clothing in the heart of a frigid winter for community members in need.
The first Head, Hands and Toes winter gear drive kicked off Friday, Jan. 22 in the county, said Monique Stelzer, University of Minnesota extension educator, 4-H youth development. Donations must be made by Feb. 15.
The drive is a statewide effort to benefit impoverished families — those who make $25,000 or less each year. By this definition, one out of every 10 children in Wilkin County is living in poverty, according to data collected by the Kids Count Data Center.
“It’s eye opening when you start looking at it,” Stelzer said of the county data. “(It’s surprising) if you’ve never seen the data before, or you’ve never thought about it, or had it presented in a way that actually drives those numbers home … It’s absolutely an emerging need in our community.”
The winter gear drive is meant to be organized and fronted by local youth and it is not limited to children involved in 4-H, Stelzer said. Youth can organize their own collection team, or drop off donations to the Wilkin County Extension office located at 505 Eighth St. S, in Breckenridge, Minnesota.
“They can set up their own drop off site, they can choose their own organization or community donoro that they want to donate materials or items to, but they can also work with me and the local extension office to do a countywide drive if they’d like,” Stelzer said.
Any gear collected by Wilkin County youth will be considered a success, Stelzer said, but each collection team is tasked with setting goals for the amount of gear they bring in. Mittens, hats, scarves, wool socks, boots, snow pants and coats are encouraged cold weather items. The gear can be made or bought.
Collection teams can be a team of one or a team of 50, it doesn’t matter so long as they are passionate and inspired, Stelzer said.
“I don’t want anybody to feel like they’re working in a silo, or working alone with no support,” Stelzer said.
Stelzer encourages interested youth to reach out to her for resources and support. She can help with collection ideas, and a guide with information on how to head a collection team is available.
Another impetus for the drive is getting people outdoors and ensuring clothing is not a barrier for them.
“We recognize that time spent outdoors, especially in the global pandemic era, is super important,” Stelzer said. “There are all kinds of amazing health benefits to time spent outdoors. However, there are a lot of youth and families in our family who don’t have the proper gear to do that.”
While a pair of mittens or a warm beanie may not seem like a pocket-breaking expense, children are prone to losing items, especially those they take on and off throughout the day. The cost of constantly replacing winter gear can add up for a family already struggling financially, Stelzer said.
Stelzer said simply put, the project is important to Minnesota 4-H because it is an opportunity for local youth to thrive.
“We want to make sure that every young person in our community is supported, that they have the resources that they need to live healthy, happy, thriving lives. And this is one way that we can help,” she said.
To become a local collection team or if you have any questions about how to donate, contact Stelzer at mstelzer@umn.edu or reach the extension office by phone at (218) 643-5481.
