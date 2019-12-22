Wilkin County Family Services distributed Christmas gifts on Thursday, Dec. 19. This year, 183 children were shopped for and given gifts from local businesses, community members and the county’s family service agency. The Christmas Project has been a lasting tradition for nearly 25-30 years, said Annie Boesen, office support specialist for the family service agency.
“We’ve hosted the Wilkin County Christmas Project for many years,” Family Services Director Dave Sayler said. “We have many great families, community groups and businesses who sponsor and purchase gifts for low-income families in Wilkin County.”
Recipients were Wilkin County residents who currently receive services through the agency. Eligible families received a letter from the agency and those families who chose to participate provided information about their child or children to help shoppers purchase gifts. The form included information such as age, gender, size, interests and hobbies.
Shoppers were able to “adopt” a family to shop for or provide monetary donations. There were approximately 20 businesses and community members who participated in the Christmas Project this year. The identities of the children and families are kept private.
“We have clients that are very grateful. Some clients are new to the area and they can be very surprised, shocked and grateful,” Boesen said. “Our community is very giving.”
Amanda Frederick, State Farm Insurance Agency, received a letter from family services and decided to participate. This is their second year participating in the Christmas Project.
“We received a letter asking us to participate in helping kids and families in the area in need. After we replied Annie sent out a list with descriptions of the family’s information for the types of gifts we could shop for,” Office Manager Jenn Tolbert said.
“We like to get involved in the community,” Frederick said. “If we know there is a need or there is someone who needs help we like to do that. It’s fun too.”
