Wilkin dispatchers to receive recruitment, retention bonuses

In the past three months, the only full-time Wilkin County dispatchers worked nearly 450 hours of overtime combined, according to Wilkin County Auditor/Treasurer Janelle Krump. Between these three dispatchers, this translates to more than 10 hours of overtime every week.
Due to long working hours and varied schedules including nights, weekends and holidays, recruitment and retention in the county dispatch center have continued to fall short.
County Commissioners unanimously approved the contracts of six temporary dispatchers who will work until Aug. 13, 2023. However, these temporary employees already work full-time jobs in other dispatch centers, so their hire seems to be a bandage on what’s become a much larger wound.
In an effort to alleviate the situation entirely, Commissioners approved a memorandum of understanding between the county and Law Enforcement Employees’ Union Local No. 453 that would offer stipends to new hires and existing employees.
Existing full-time dispatchers will receive a one-time retention incentive stipend of $5,000 following the execution of the agreement and another $5,000 stipend following Aug. 14, 2023 — granted they remain employed as full-time employees.
Prospective dispatchers will receive a one-time recruitment incentive stipend of $1,250 following the completion of the Field Training Officer process and another $1,250 after one full year of employment.
This agreement is based upon the unique circumstances facing the dispatch center, and according to the MOU, it will not constitute a precedent in the county. This means that future negotiations will not be permitted to refer to this agreement.
“It is understood that the terms of this memorandum of agreement are without precedent or prejudice to future cases involving other employees,” the agreement states.
The agreement ends on Dec. 31, 2023, meaning anyone hired after that point will not be eligible to receive a recruitment or retention bonus.
Only time will tell if this agreement will attract more permanent dispatchers to Wilkin County, but the current dispatchers are hopeful.
Shortly after this agreement passed, Lead Correctional Officer Camden Schweiger approached the commissioners about similar issues in Wilkin County Jail. He said if one correctional officer were to leave, the rest of the employees would be stuck working the same kind of overtime that dispatchers are seeing currently.
Commissioners, however, were less willing to lend a hand to the correctional officers because they felt the circumstances were not the same.
“It’s very clear that this is for them (dispatchers), this isn’t an apples to apples situation,” Commissioner Eric Klindt said. “We just approved this for the dispatchers, but we have no proof yet if it’s going to work at all.”
The rest of the present commissioners agreed with Klindt, however, they all agreed that something needs to be done for retention and recruitment. Commissioner Dennis Larson asked Schweiger to take some time to figure out methods that could attract potential employees and retain the ones already working.
This could include housing or just meeting people’s basic needs, but regardless of the right answer, changes in recruitment and retention are afoot at Wilkin County Jail.
“This is the best we can do right at this moment,” Commissioner Lyle Hovland said to Schweiger.
