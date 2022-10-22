The Wilkin County Public Health and Family Services will merge and become Health and Human Services Monday, Oct. 24. Several employees are moving to different offices and buildings. The public is encouraged to call ahead before coming in for an appointment to make sure that they are going to the correct building. Both departments have one phone number now and it is 218-643-7161.

The old Public Health number is no longer in service. If you enter the Wilkin County Courthouse looking for a health and human services worker, you will see a call button as you exit the elevator to the basement. Please push the button and it will be answered by someone. The employee will guide you in the right direction.



