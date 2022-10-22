The Wilkin County Public Health and Family Services will merge and become Health and Human Services Monday, Oct. 24. Several employees are moving to different offices and buildings. The public is encouraged to call ahead before coming in for an appointment to make sure that they are going to the correct building. Both departments have one phone number now and it is 218-643-7161.
The old Public Health number is no longer in service. If you enter the Wilkin County Courthouse looking for a health and human services worker, you will see a call button as you exit the elevator to the basement. Please push the button and it will be answered by someone. The employee will guide you in the right direction.
Taxi tickets moved to the health and human services (family services) building on Oct. 3. The address for that building is 227 6th St N, Breckenridge, Minnesota. Anyone eligible for taxi tickets can call 218-643-7161 to schedule a time to pick up the tickets or walk-in.
Flu shots will continue to be offered in the courthouse basement. We have a public clinic on Friday, Oct. 28 from 1-4 p.m. Attendants will need to bring their insurance card. If paying out of pocket the flu shot will be $45. Anyone interested in getting a high dose, are 65 years or older and wanting to pay out of pocket, the cost will be $84. These vaccines are limited, so earlier participation is recommended.
Wilkin County Health and Human Services do not offer COVID-19 vaccines. We encourage everyone to contact your medical provider or your local pharmacy to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine or booster. Bivalent vaccine boosters are available, so contact your medical provider or pharmacy to schedule your shot.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.