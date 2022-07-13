In the Tuesday, July 12 Wilkin County Board meeting the board unanimously decided to use COVID-19 state funds and local fiscal recovery funds to pay $157,500 for an updated security camera system in the Wilkin County Jail. The board also unanimously approved Deputy Darlene Reddy as the interim Chief Deputy Sheriff.
The meeting began with a presentation from Red River Communications about their plans to bring broadband connectivity to folks in Wilkin’s rural communities. The company is applying for a border-to-border grant to install fiber-optic infrastructure to provide the same high-speed internet access as the rest of the county. The board unanimously approved a motion to write a letter showing its support of the company’s grant application.
A unanimous motion by the board placed an interim moratorium on the construction of wind energy conversion systems.
After the Veteran’s Service departmental report, veteran’s service officer Russ Foster reported receiving a letter from Traverse County regarding a shared position. The Auditor-Treasurer and Human Resources Director will work together with the Traverse County HR Director/County Coordinator to discuss the options.
Sheriff Tony Harris gave his first departmental report as acting sheriff. He informed the board on the status of the 9-1-1 radio system project, department personnel and K9 training.
Afterwards, the board unanimously approved a merger plan between the public health and family services departments. In a previous meeting the board approved a joint director for both departments and in this meeting they approved the hiring public health supervisor position in accordance with the merger plan. We will report more information on the merger plan when that information is available.
At the end of the meeting the board approved closing the meeting to the public for 14 minutes. When they opened the doors to the public again they had hardly anything else to discuss so they adjourned the meeting.
The next county board meeting will be held Tuesday, July 19, at 4 p.m. in the Wilkin County Courthouse.
