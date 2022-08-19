If the city of Breckenridge and Wilkin County, Minnesota, can’t come to an agreement, the police department will need to leave the Law Enforcement Center by Nov. 9, 2022. With the county courthouse facing overcrowding, Breckenridge Police Department would be the second agency the Wilkin County Board of Commissioners have chosen not to renew contracts with.
In February 2012, the county and city entered into a joint powers law enforcement agreement that continued joint operation of the LEC, located in the Wilkin County Courthouse, between the Wilkin County Sheriff’s Office and the Breckenridge Police Department.
This agreement saw the city paying a flat fee of $87,000 for jointly-used equipment and dispatch services regarding equipment and personnel. This total doesn’t include utilities and operational costs, which the sheriff is required to determine.
Regardless of an agreement between the two entities, Minnesota state law requires the county to provide emergency dispatch services free of charge.
There was no increase in compensation over time so the city has been paying the same rate, regardless of any annual cost increases that may have faced the offices.
County Auditor/Treasurer Janelle Krump gave the city a one-year notice of contract termination on Nov. 9, 2021, Daily News previously reported. The county board unanimously decided to terminate this contract, citing inequities and inefficiencies, as a starting point for negotiating a new contract.
According to Dec. 20, 2021 city council meeting minutes, the previous City Administrator Renae Smith informed the council of this notice.
“The letter indicated that there are inefficiencies but did not go into any specifics,” the meeting minutes stated. “Police Chief Kris Karlgaard was disappointed that no other notice was given prior to the termination letter from the County Auditor since it has such a huge impact on the Police Department’s daily operations.”
County Commissioner Jon Green said he feels that the citizens of the county who don’t live in Breckenridge are shouldering a disproportionate amount of the cost. According to a memorandum written to the LEC Committee on Aug. 2, 2022, Green states the total cost to the county for six dispatch personnel and their related expenses is $629,577.50.
At the current fee, the city is paying for roughly 13.8% of that personnel cost. In the county’s most recent offer to the city, Breckenridge would need to pay 20% of those costs, or $125,915.50, according to Green’s memo.
“For whatever reason, the contract did not contemplate an annual increase resulting in significant savings for the city and unfairly placing those additional costs onto the citizens of Wilkin County, particularly those citizens living outside the city,” Green stated.
With less than three months remaining before the LEC contract is terminated, negotiations have been unsuccessful. In the most recent negotiations, the city’s counter offer deducted the salary of a systems and records analyst that they would hire, making the city’s payment to the county even less than it was before.
“The city’s offer of $45,000 during the last meeting and more recent written offer of $40,000 for dispatch and administrative services is troubling to the county as it does not appear the city is negotiating good faith,” Green stated. “Negotiations typically result in parties coming closer together, not further apart.”
City Attorney Jason Butts said these claims of bad faith negotiations were not true.
“We are negotiating in the best faith for the constituents of Breckenridge,” Butts said. “I want to put away any notion that we’re not negotiating in good faith. We’ve done everything the county has asked for.”
Butts declined to share any specific numbers regarding these negotiations, but said since they hired their own analyst, they should be paying the county for less things.
However, Green shared the county’s most recent offer and parts of the city’s counteroffer in his Aug. 2 memo. He said it’s the county’s opinion that if there were to be a deduction due to an analyst’s salary, it should be 21.34% or $16,005.
Still hopeful the two entities can work together, Butts wants to focus on what’s best for the city’s constituents.
In the county board’s Aug. 16 meeting, Green brought the topic to the table for the commissioners to discuss. He wanted to get their opinions on the matter so the board could move forward unanimously.
While no official action was taken, the commissioners came to the consensus that they would send the city their best and final offer. Citing the city and county’s preliminary budget deadline of Sept. 30, the commissioners agreed this needed to be decided by then.
Commissioners Eric Klindt and Dennis Larson both questioned the city council members’ knowledge of these negotiations.
“I went to the city council meeting yesterday (Monday, Aug. 15) and spoke to a few of the council members,” Klindt explained. “I don’t think they’re necessarily aware of what’s going on.”
The next county board meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 23, at 4 p.m. and according to the meeting’s agenda, the board will be discussing the LEC contract at approximately 4:55 p.m. These meetings are open to the public and are held on the first floor of the Wilkin County Courthouse.
“There’s no reason we shouldn’t be working together,” Butts emphasized. “It’s complicated, it’s confusing, but the city will figure it out.”
Even though Green said he feels like the value the county is providing to the city is much more than they currently pay, it doesn’t bring him any joy to terminate this contract.
“The police department provides invaluable services to our community and it was a hard decision for us to make,” Green said somberly. “We need the space. Our IT director is sitting at a portable desk, one that a student would sit at, in what’s basically a storage room. We would have the space if we got rid of our renters.”
A shortage of space isn’t a new issue for the courthouse, as retired Sheriff Rick Fiedler said the workspace was cramped, Daily News previously reported.
“This decision has been made by the Board of Commissioners due to a shortage of space for employees and the need to relocate our servers to a more secure location,” Green’s memo concluded.
Even if the two entities come to an agreement for the contract, the police department will not be able to stay at the LEC into 2024. According to Green’s memo, it is the county’s position that if they come to an agreement, the county does not intend to extend the lease past December 2023.
With the county board unanimously choosing to not renew Someplace Safe’s lease in the courthouse, in their Aug. 16 meeting, by 2024 the courthouse will be made up of almost entirely county offices.
In an effort for fairness, we have reached out to the Breckenridge Chief of Police and the Wilkin County Sheriff. Police Chief Karlgaard has declined to comment, due to ongoing negotiations. Sheriff Tony Harris has not responded to our message seeking comment at the time of publishing.
