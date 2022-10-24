An administrative law judicial panel has determined that Wilkin County Sheriff candidate Josh Nack has violated the Fair Campaign Practices by offering a gift card drawing at the Wilkin County Fair. The complaint filed by Nack’s opponent in the upcoming election and Wilkin County Sheriff Tony Harris, alleged that holding the drawing broke Minnesota Election Statute 211.B.13 which essentially prevents bribery.

Harris filed the complaint against Nack on Sept. 8, just over two weeks after the fair occurred. According to the complaint, this gift card drawing box would induce a voter to cast their vote in a particular way at the election. While anyone of all ages, regardless of voting eligibility were allowed to enter, the complaint alleges that at least one gift card recipient would be eligible to vote in Wilkin County.



Tags

Wilkin County Reporter

I am a reporter, photographer and page designer working on everything from arts and education to public meetings and crime. After trading evergreens for sugar beets, I have settled down in the Southern Red River Valley to produce meaningful content for those throughout my coverage area. Always feel free to reach out with any questions, concerns or story ideas. You can reach me by phone at 701-291-3490, or by email at coltonrf@wahpetondailynews.com

Load comments