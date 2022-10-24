An administrative law judicial panel has determined that Wilkin County Sheriff candidate Josh Nack has violated the Fair Campaign Practices by offering a gift card drawing at the Wilkin County Fair. The complaint filed by Nack’s opponent in the upcoming election and Wilkin County Sheriff Tony Harris, alleged that holding the drawing broke Minnesota Election Statute 211.B.13 which essentially prevents bribery.
Harris filed the complaint against Nack on Sept. 8, just over two weeks after the fair occurred. According to the complaint, this gift card drawing box would induce a voter to cast their vote in a particular way at the election. While anyone of all ages, regardless of voting eligibility were allowed to enter, the complaint alleges that at least one gift card recipient would be eligible to vote in Wilkin County.
In the initial notice of determination by the State of Minnesota Office of Administrative Hearings, the office concluded that the allegations with reasonable inferences show a prima facie violation and the matter proceeded to a probable cause hearing.
Nack and Harris then appeared by phone for the probable cause hearing on Sept. 26. Three days later, the presiding judge found probable cause to believe that Nack violated the statute in question.
The next step would be to have an evidentiary hearing, however, both parties agreed to waive this hearing, leading to Nack being hit with a civil penalty.
According to the legal documents, the panel of judges found Nack’s conduct ill-advised, ill-considered and that it may have had some impact on voters. Under this decision, his penalty will total $600 to be paid by Nov. 21, at the latest.
“I plan to pay this penalty immediately and move forward,” Nack said.
In a Sept. 19 Wilkin Sheriff candidate forum, Nack said that he was actively contesting the complaint. However, in an Oct. 24 interview, Nack said his attorney advised him to just take the civil penalty and move on.
“I don’t feel that this will affect my chances of being elected,” Nack explained. “It was an open drawing box to everyone and an unintentional mistake.”
In an effort for fairness in reporting we reached out to Harris for his comment. Harris declined to comment on the situation because he felt like there wasn’t anything left to say about it that wouldn’t be found in the legal documents.
Both Nack and Harris will be on the Nov. 8 ballot, hoping to be voted Wilkin County’s Sheriff. Who will you be voting for?
I am a reporter, photographer and page designer working on everything from arts and education to public meetings and crime. After trading evergreens for sugar beets, I have settled down in the Southern Red River Valley to produce meaningful content for those throughout my coverage area. Always feel free to reach out with any questions, concerns or story ideas. You can reach me by phone at 701-291-3490, or by email at coltonrf@wahpetondailynews.com
