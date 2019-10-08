The Wahpeton City Council is postponing whether or not to allocate $85,714.36 to assist in the purchase of Northland Apartments.
Corey Gregg, the contact person for prospective buyer Wahpeton Northland Apartments LLC, is expected to attend the next meeting of the Wahpeton Finance, Personnel and Economic Development Committee. Northland Apartments, three multi-unit complexes, was referred back to the committee when the Wahpeton City Council met Monday, Oct. 7.
“This most recent attempt to sell Northland Apartments has not been transparent and appears to have encountered some prepayment rule errors that need to be examined, in my opinion,” Jerri Lynn said.
Lynn is a resident of Northland Apartments’ single story building on 14th Avenue North. Commonly known as Northland Elderly Apartments, the building was described in Wahpeton’s 2017 housing study as a 13-unit, United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development project constructed in 1982 to provide housing for senior citizens and disabled residents.
Northland Apartments, Lynn said, is part of the Section 515 Rural Rental Housing Program, which was authorized by the Senior Citizens Housing Act of 1962.
As of Saturday, Oct. 5, Northland Apartments’ Section 515 tenants fell below the last-provided national average of Section 515 tenants in terms of average income and exceeded the national average in terms of tenant demographics.
In September 2016, the average income of Section 515 tenants was $12,588, according to the National Housing Law Project. Approximately 63 percent of all Section 515 households was headed by an elderly person or a person with a disability.
Northland Apartments’ Section 515 tenants, Lynn said, have an annual income average of $10,083 and a Social Security income average of $7,462. One-hundred percent of the tenants in Northland Elderly Apartments are headed by an elderly person or person with a disability.
Lynn asked the council to honor a recommendation made in the 2017 housing study.
“(It calls) to preserve this subsidized housing option for 62-plus senior and disabled citizens by giving consideration to Northland Elderly Apartments becoming part of a non-profit business model,” she said.
There are several methods Wahpeton can implement to assist Northland Apartments’ residents, Lynn said. They include initiating tight controls during the vetting of prospective buyers who are applying for financial aid and business permits.
Gregg submitted paperwork in September for a Bank of North Dakota Flex PACE interest buy down. The project is expected to cost $1,050,000, Daily News previously reported.
Since the proposed sale became public, residents and officials have shared concerns. Gregg has not responded to Daily News’ requests for additional information.
Wahpeton should also consider requiring prospective buyers to disclose their identities so a background check can be performed, Lynn said. She cited the national trend of purchasing rental properties as a means for money laundering.
“I am actively seeking a housing advocate,” Lynn said. “(It is) to help preserve my rights, and thereby the rights of the other Northland Elderly Apartments tenants.”
Northland Apartments is presently owned by Erika Meier of Baraboo, Wisconsin, and Gregory and Jerry Meide of Wahpeton. The three properties, including two multi-story buildings on 12th Street North, are managed by Prairie Homes Management, Wahpeton.
North Dakota state Rep. Alisa Mitskog, D-District 25, attended the council meeting.
“I strongly encourage the council to do whatever it can to retain and preserve the status of this property,” Mitskog said. “In my opinion, it provides an essential housing option for residents, in particular seniors in our community.”
The next finance committee meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14 at City Hall, 1900 Fourth St. N. in Wahpeton. The next council meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21 at City Hall.
