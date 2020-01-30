Winners honored at Chili Cook-Off

Approximately 350 Twin Towns Area residents and visitors came out Friday, Jan. 24 for the 12th Annual Chili Cook-Off Fundraiser.
Held from 5-8 p.m. at the Wahpeton Community Center, the event benefitted Three Rivers Gymnastics.
“It was a fun and successful evening,” said Karen Hendrickson, an office assistant and donation coordinator for Three Rivers. “We don’t yet know how much was raised that evening.”
Proceeds from the evening are going toward Three Rivers’ equipment fund. Earlier in January, director Patty Moses said there is a want for new mats and a “tumble tramp” trampoline.
Chili Cook-Off guests pay admission to receive a sample cup of all chili served. After sampling, guests are able to show their tickets and receive a bowlful of chili.
“We have a great variety of chili available and that makes it so much fun,” Moses said earlier in January.
Guests voted on winners in five categories.
J&K Transport won the Grand Champion honor for the “Truckin’ Cluckin’ Chicken Chili.” Aimee Skovholt and her children, Elise and Brennan, were on hand to receive the award.
Runner-up in the Grand Champion category was Dakota Steel Art, for the “Tex Mex Four Pepper Chili.”
Members and supporters of the Dwight Fire Department, Dwight, North Dakota, were on hand to serve “Backdraft Chili.” The chili picked up an award for “Best Name.” Clint and Shae Gilbertson were joined by Kim Abel, Zach Medenwaldt and Nathan Hoggarth to receive the honor.
“Jalapeño Steak Out,” served by Jason Moses, came in second for the “Best Name” honor.”
Other award winners included:
Most Creative Theme — “X Marks the Spot,” served by Elite Heating and Air, came in first. “Mindi’s Red Carpet Chili,” served by Mindi Bruce, came in second.
Best White Chili — “JG’s Wild White Chili,” served by the Green Law Firm,” came in first. “Smoked Dakota Harvest Chili,” served by Heartstone Massage, and “White Chicken Chili,” served by the Southeast Region Career and Technical Center, tied for second place.
Best Red Chili — “Smokehouse Chili,” served by Agassiz Drain and Tile, came in first. “Supreme Pizza Chili,” served by Favorites Drive Thru Deli, and “Chili con Amigos,” served by Richland-Wilkin Kinship, tied for second place.
“The crowd had a good time,” Hendrickson said. “We offered so many prizes.”
A committee was in charge of the fundraiser, Daily News reported earlier in January. Their duties included contacting businesses in the tri-state area, seeking donations for raffles.
“We had a paddle board package, a package with an air floor,” Hendrickson said. “There were gymnastics-related items. That was a very fun package, too.”
Gymnastics organizers and supporters are proud of the cook-off’s recent and long-lasting success.
“There has always been great participation from area businesses. We always appreciate the support,” Hendrickson said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.