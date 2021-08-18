Winners of Rural Art Exhibition announced

The Red Door Art Gallery, Wahpeton, held the Rural Art Exhibition reception and awards ceremony Wednesday, Aug. 11 to congratulate and showcase five area artists’ work.
Katie Detwiler won Best in Show for her photograph, “Promise for Rain.” Ruth Hanson won first place in fine art for “A Peaceful Place in the Woods,” and Della Conroy won second place in fine art for “Last Light.” Barbara La Valleur won first place in photography for “La Farm” and Brandon Johnson won second place in photography for “Troubled Children.”
All of the winning works can be viewed at the Red Door Art Gallery throughout the remainder of the exhibit, which ends Oct. 2. There is also a viewer’s choice award up for grabs, and voting is ongoing until next week, said Gallery Director Allison Karlgaard.
Mary Jo Wentz, an artist herself, was the judge of this year’s Rural Art Exhibition.
“Art is a journey, a way of life that can impact and transform each moment,” Wentz wrote in her Artist’s Statement. “I find meaning in the process of creating and in sharing at exhibitions and workshops. I find beauty in all that surrounds me and seek to capture that beauty and the emotions evoked in my artwork. Through my artwork, I can share stories that touch the lives of others and provide common threads which link us.”
