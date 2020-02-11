The seventh annual Father-Daughter Dance was held Sat. Feb. 8 at Breckenridge High School. It was a successful and fun event, according to Valley Christian Church Pastor in Breckenridge, Minnesota, Dean Bjorlin.
“It was really fun seeing the dads out there dancing with their daughters and it’s fun to see that some of those dads and daughters are starting a tradition,” Bjorlin said.
When Bjorlin asked who had been there before, 30 dads raised their hands and the equal amount raised their hands when asked if it was their first time attending the father-daughter dance.
“We had about 230 show up, which seems to be pretty typical. Although one year we reached about 300,” Bjorlin said. “Some moms like to attend, too, so we just say if you want to come you can come and volunteer.”
Breckenridge High School’s gymnasium was decorated with streamers, lights, balloons and a large cardboard box of popcorn to help set the Winter Carnival theme.
Many “oo’s” and “aw’s” were heard that night, Bjorlin said. Wilkin County’s We Care Coalition Ashley Wiertzema led the decoration along with help from volunteers.
“Scott Albertson had lighting along with music and his music is always wonderfully appropriate for all of the ages that really made it fun for the kids,” Bjorlin said. “Joyce Johnson with Simply Delicious brought out really great food. Our volunteers were very helpful in making this event turn out.”
Volunteers helped with serving food, decorating, taking tickets and being available to help with anything that comes up.
This dance is not only meant for fathers, daughters, grandfathers and mentors to dress up, eat, dance and enjoy an evening out, it’s meant additionally as a bonding experience and to example how the girls should be treated.
“It’s really a neat tradition to carry on that really sets the tone for these girls about how they should be treated in the future,” Bjorlin said.
Wiertzema had previously told Daily News that the relationship between a child and parent is important and that this event is a great opportunity to build and blossom that relationship.
All profits made from the event will go entirely to the Richland-Wilkin County food backpack program. It provides students whose families cannot afford meals with food for the weekend.
This year’s sponsors for the dance were the Breckenridge Police Department, Valley Christian Church, We Care Coalition, St. Mary’s School, Breckenridge Fire Department, Bell Bank, Red River Valley & Western Railroad, RDO Equipment Co. and Minn-Dak Farmers Cooperative.
