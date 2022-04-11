Don’t let the recent spring weather trick you. The sneaky “second winter” has its sights set on central and eastern North Dakota into northwestern Minnesota.
Beginning Tuesday, April 12 many counties will be under blizzard and winter storm warnings. Severe weather is anticipated to last until Thursday, April 14, with a lull in snowfall on Wednesday, April 13.
This lull is expected to last between three and nine hours, which is expected to lead into heavier snowfall than experienced on Tuesday.
The National Weather Service (NWS) of Grand Forks has indicated this weather will have crippling effects, especially surrounding the Devils Lake Basin. Travel in some areas will be highly difficult, and even impossible due to lack of visibility.
Heavy snow load concerns are also an issue, with some locations expecting between 1-3 feet of snow accumulation. Recovery times may vary but the NWS anticipates a longer duration of recovery, depending on the accumulation.
“Anything over 12 inches of snow can be paralyzing for cities,” said a Grand Forks NWS meteorologist in a webinar.
One thing is for certain, this winter storm comes with lots of uncertainty. Snow and increased levels of rain will affect river levels, however it is impossible to predict how much at this point.
This is a highly variable situation, especially in the Devils Lake Basin and Red River Valley.
Currently, Wilkin and Richland Counties are not under any weather advisories, however many surrounding areas are. Many counties to the south are under high wind warnings.
Most counties directly east and north are under winter storm watch warnings, while many counties in central North Dakota are under blizzard warnings. Travel may be impacted in these areas so the NWS recommends everyone plan ahead for any trips or commutes.
The NWS will be constantly updating the public on this situation as information is constantly revealing itself. Stay updated through their website, www.weather.gov/fgf/, or social media pages.
