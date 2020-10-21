The Twin Towns Area will soon be under a winter storm warning.
Effective from 4 a.m.-10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, the warning is for a span of central and west central Minnesota and southeast North Dakota including Richland, Wilkin and Otter Tail counties.
“Heavy snow is expected,” the Everbridge emergency notification system stated Wednesday, Oct. 21. “Total snow accumulations of 6-9 inches (are forecast).”
Travel could be difficult, meteorologists warn. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Hazardous conditions could impact morning and evening commutes.
“If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 511 in either state,” Everbridge continued.
Richland and Wilkin counties’ first snowfall of the 2020-2021 winter weather season occurred Tuesday, Oct. 20. Daily News staff, between photographing snowy and blowy sights, updated residents about new and changing conditions.
“There is potential for a wintry mix along the North Dakota-South Dakota border,” the National Weather Service in Grand Forks, North Dakota, stated Wednesday.
Shortly after, NWS issued an expanded update. It forecast higher snow amounts south of North Dakota Highway 200, including Cass and Richland counties.
“Despite this trend, there is still uncertainty in the location of the highest amounts,” NWS continued. “A heavy band of snow is expected to produce greater than 6 inches for some locations.”
If you’ve taken a unique winter weather photo, post it on Daily News’ Facebook page or send to editor@wahpetondailynews.com for the chance to appear in print.
Daily News will continue to follow this story.
