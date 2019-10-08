Winter Storm Watch issued from Thursday morning through Saturday afternoon

A Winter Storm Watch went into effect for eastern North Dakota and northwest Minnesota from 12 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 10 to 1 p.m. Saturday. There will be two rounds of winter weather expected, the National Weather Service reported Wednesday afternoon.
From Wednesday night through Friday morning, snow is expected for central and eastern North Dakota. The greatest risk of 6 inches of snow or more from Wednesday night through Thursday night is around Bismarck. Fargo and Wahpeton are expected to be at the lowest risk for snow during the first round.
From Friday morning through Saturday, snow is expected for both North Dakota and Minnesota.
Heavy snow is possible. Initial snow accumulations of 8-10 inches are possible with additional significant accumulations Friday and Saturday. Winds could gust as high as 50 miles per hour.
Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Significant impacts are possible. Tree damage and power outages are possible.
There will be a very tight zone with a transition from rain to snow. This will set up near Hallock, Grand Forks and Valley City. There will be large snowfall differences, especially in Grand Forks County with less snow in the city and more snow west of the Air Base.
The National Weather Service advises citizens to monitor the latest forecasts for updates on the storm.
