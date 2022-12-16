A winter weather advisory for portions of eastern North Dakota and west central and northwest Minnesota, including Richland and Wilkin counties, was set to expire at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16.

The advisory, issued by the National Weather Service, Grand Forks, North Dakota, noted lingering light snow and areas of blowing snow. As of 3:30 p.m. Friday, it did not appear that the area would once again be under a blizzard warning.



