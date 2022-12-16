'The rate of any new snowfall will be considerably less than the last two days,' the National Weather Service stated Friday, when crews resumed work on plowing Twin Towns Area roads. 'Winds will remain similar or slightly higher than on Thursday over eastern North Dakota and temperatures over the entire area will slowly fall today.'
A winter weather advisory for portions of eastern North Dakota and west central and northwest Minnesota, including Richland and Wilkin counties, was set to expire at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16.
The advisory, issued by the National Weather Service, Grand Forks, North Dakota, noted lingering light snow and areas of blowing snow. As of 3:30 p.m. Friday, it did not appear that the area would once again be under a blizzard warning.
“Cold air next week will be the main story, with wind chills mid to late week in the 25 below to 45 below zero range,” NWS stated.
While the southern Red River Valley was not under a blizzard warning Friday, it was not exempt from concerns about winter weather. Travel would remain hazardous that day, according to NWS.
“Within the winter weather advisory area, blowing snow will occasionally reduce visibilities to (a half mile),” NWS stated. “Occasional light snow (will fall in) all areas into this evening.”
Another inch or two of snow was possible overall, with an isolated three inches of snow in eastern North Dakota.
“Blowing snow impacts (the) remainder of eastern North Dakota into western Minnesota, (although) not as widespread as winds are not quite as strong,” NWS stated.
The storm that had been impacting locations including the Twin Towns Area was winding down, NWS declared Friday.
Residents of Wahpeton awoke Friday to the sound of snow plows and snow transportation vehicles. They traveled near residences and down major roadways like 11th Street North and Dakota Avenue.
Individuals traveling in the winter are urged to share their travel plans with friends or family, pack an emergency supply kit, drive a winterized vehicle, check road conditions and receive weather forecasts.