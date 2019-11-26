Winter storms to impact Thanksgiving travel

The National Weather Service in Grand Forks reports starting Tuesday night into Wednesday, there will be heavy snow from eastern South Dakota into central/southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin, which could make for difficult holiday travel.
Light snow is possible on Thanksgiving Day in eastern North Dakota and northwest Minnesota.
Another winter storm with widespread heavy snowfall and high winds is expected late Friday into Saturday. The greatest impacts with the potential for blizzard conditions are expected on Saturday.
The National Weather Service said the Friday into Saturday storm could look similar to last year’s post-Christmas blizzard. That storm saw significant snowfall and blizzard conditions that shut down travel across a wide area during the post-holiday travel period.
Snowfall totals for Tuesday night into Wednesday are predicted at 1-2 inches in Fargo, 4-6 inches in Alexandria, and 8 inches or more in the Twin Cities area.
Before traveling, make sure you have an emergency supply kit in your vehicle, make sure your vehicle is winterized, have a mobile phone and charger with you, check road conditions and check the weather forecast. For more information, go to weather.gov/winter.
