With the winter months rapidly approaching and our first taste of the snow Thursday, Nov. 10, it’s important to remember how to keep safe and warm. In Minnesota, it’s Winter Weather Awareness Week from Nov. 14-18, which is the perfect time to be reminded of the importance of preparedness.
Director of Environmental Services and Emergency Management Breanna Koval, said citizens should use this opportunity to remind themselves to inspect or create a winter survival kit for their vehicles. These kits can help drivers who may become stuck in hazardous winter driving conditions.
Even before getting stuck, drivers are recommended to closely monitor weather advisories before traveling of any kind.
“Visibility and road conditions can quickly become hazardous causing a very dangerous situation for travelers,” Koval wrote in an email.
When focusing on household preparedness, citizens should inspect furnaces, check for carbon monoxide leaks and install carbon monoxide and smoke detectors. Koval also recommends maintaining a three-day supply of food, water and medications, in case the weather makes it dangerous to venture outside.
“We received our first dose of winter weather last week,” Koval said. “The first storm of the season always tends to be a bit of a wakeup for some, so if you haven’t dusted off your winter survival kit for your vehicles, found your snow shovel, and pulled your winter jacket out of the closet… it’s time.”
More winter preparedness information can be found on the Wilkin County Emergency Management webpage at www.co.wilkin.mn.us/emergency. There are a number of resources available to help citizens become better prepared for winter weather and other types of emergencies. The Wilkin County Emergency Management Facebook is another resource for winter weather preparedness as they plan to post tips each day.
When visiting the emergency management website, citizens are encouraged to sign up for a free emergency notification system called CodeRED. This will allow vital information to be received during an emergency.
I am a reporter, photographer and page designer working on everything from arts and education to public meetings and crime. After trading evergreens for sugar beets, I hope to produce meaningful content for those throughout my coverage area. Always feel free to reach out with any questions, concerns or story ideas.