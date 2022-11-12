With the winter months rapidly approaching and our first taste of the snow Thursday, Nov. 10, it’s important to remember how to keep safe and warm. In Minnesota, it’s Winter Weather Awareness Week from Nov. 14-18, which is the perfect time to be reminded of the importance of preparedness.

Director of Environmental Services and Emergency Management Breanna Koval, said citizens should use this opportunity to remind themselves to inspect or create a winter survival kit for their vehicles. These kits can help drivers who may become stuck in hazardous winter driving conditions.



Tags

Wilkin County Reporter

I am a reporter, photographer and page designer working on everything from arts and education to public meetings and crime. After trading evergreens for sugar beets, I hope to produce meaningful content for those throughout my coverage area. Always feel free to reach out with any questions, concerns or story ideas. 