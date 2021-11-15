Winter Weather Awareness Week begins in MN

The Twin Towns Area was reintroduced to snow and freezing temperatures last week after a warm and extensive fall just in time for Minnesota’s Winter Weather Awareness Week.
Held during a week in November, the national initiative serves to remind Americans what to do to stay safe and functional during winter weather. North Dakota’s Winter Weather Awareness Week was held Nov. 1-5 this year.
“Wilkin County Emergency Management would like to take the opportunity to remind citizens of the importance of being ready in case a winter weather emergency occurs,” Breanna Koval, director of Wilkin County, Minnesota, Environmental Services & Emergency Management, stated in a release.
Before leaving the home, it’s important to be able to read the types of weather advisories. Outlook means winter storm conditions are possible in the next 2-5 days. Watch means winter storm conditions are possible within the next 36-48 hours and to prepare now. Warning means life-threatening severe winter conditions have begun or will begin within 24 hours and to act now. Advisory means winter weather conditions are expected to cause significant inconveniences and may be hazardous. If you are cautious, these situations should not be life threatening.
Register for the CodeRED Emergency Notification System to receive vital information during emergency situations, Koval stated.
Koval stated it’s important to inspect or create a winter survival kit for vehicles and prepare for winter driving conditions. A winter survival kit should include boots, jacket and gloves; blankets; a portable cell phone charger; a flashlight and spare batteries; bottled water and snacks; booster cables; basic tools; sand or cat litter; a red bandana; and a pencil and paper, according to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.
Visibility and road conditions can quickly become dangerous in the winter. Drivers should check road conditions at www.511mn.org or call 511 before leaving.
Although the winters are frigid, most Midwesterners have a hard time staying indoors. Those going outside during the winter should wear layers of loose-fitting, water-repellent clothing; a hat — 40 percent of body heat is lost from the head; and tight-fitting mittens.
Watch for the signs of frostbite and hypothermia, which can occur in minutes in extreme cold. A person may become sleepy, confused and clumsy. Because the onset is slow, it may not be immediately recognized, according to Minnesota DPS.
If ice fishing or recreating on a frozen body of water, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources suggests testing ice thickness every 150 feet. The general guidelines are as follows: under 4 inches — stay off; 4 inches — ice fishing or other activities on foot; 5-7 inches — snowmobile or ATV; 8-12 inches — car or small pickup; and 12-15 inches — medium truck.
Indoor preparedness is just as important as outdoor preparedness. Winter can pose indoor fire hazards and increase the risk of carbon monoxide exposure. To reduce the risk of a fire, have chimneys inspected before use each year, properly ventilate a home when burning a wood stove, only burn heating devices with an open flame outside to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning, place space heaters and other portable heating devices away from walls, furniture and anything combustible.
Carbon monoxide is odorless, tasteless and invisible. Ensure carbon monoxide detectors are on every level of the home and every sleeping area.
“To better prepare homes for the winter months, citizens should inspect furnaces, check for any carbon monoxide leaks and install or test carbon monoxide and smoke detectors. It is also recommended to maintain a three-day supply of food, water and medications in case an emergency makes it unsafe to venture outside,” Koval stated.
Carbon monoxide also kills in cars. Don’t leave a vehicle running in a closed garage, and be aware of the symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning when waiting out the snow in your vehicle. Signs include headaches, nausea, fatigue, vomiting and disorientation.
Stay safe this winter, Twin Towns!
