Berger’s Body and Glass is a family business started in the Red River Valley more than four decades ago. Owner Kevin Berger began the business in 1981 and since then has worked to keep vehicles in the tri-state area in tip-top shape, even in their worst moments.
A large part of Berger’s is their 24/7 vehicle towing services. The vehicle recovery crew, often comprised of Austin Berger and Dylan Staloch, are serious when they say their services are 24/7. When they get the call, they’re off as soon as possible.
These emergency responders are tasked with recovering a vehicle in the exact same weather it crashed in. Getting to some vehicles after an accident may be difficult, but the team is always up for a challenge.
“One time we had to get out there with our own plow truck to get to someone,” Austin Berger recalled.
Even without the snow as a safety hazard, there has always been some risk to the job — mostly other vehicles on the road. Austin Berger said cars will often continue at the same speed and just swerve around or move to the next lane.
“People don’t usually slow down, I mean, I’ve had a car slamming on their breaks 10-15 feet behind our truck,” Austin Berger said.
Most may see the red and blue flashing lights of law enforcement and slow down, but don’t offer the same courtesy to the oscillating amber lights of a tow truck.
North Dakota statutes only allow tow trucks to display white and amber lights, while Minnesota statutes allow a flashing red light while in an emergency situation. Due to this, the Bergers recommend slowing down for all flashing lights.
“No matter what color the lights are, people need to slow down,” Austin Berger emphasized.
Kevin Berger said one of the most important things folks can do is actually listen to weather advisories.
“People need to listen when no travel is advised,” Kevin Berger said.
“And don’t try to go around closed roads by taking the back roads,” Austin Berger chimed in.
The beginning of the winter provides a bunch of work for the Bergers as it seems folks have trouble adapting to the snow. While it can be dangerous for drivers, it's just as dangerous for the vehicle recovery team. They’re driving in the same conditions someone else just crashed in, and are charged with recovering that vehicle.
“Kay (Berger) isn’t getting much sleep when they’re (Austin Berger and Staloch) called out in a snowstorm,” Kevin Berger said.
Staloch and Austin Berger are dispatched together because it’s too dangerous to respond to accidents with only one person. Whether they’re responding to a totaled vehicle with their flatbed truck or pulling a car out of the ditch with their winch cable tow truck, the team will be on the job this winter.
Following travel advisories and slowing down around flashing lights is the least travelers can do to assist the vehicle recovery team’s safety this winter.
