Winter weather waxes in western Minnesota, eastern North Dakota

Once again winter weather, including snowfall and near blizzard conditions, is set to affect eastern North Dakota and portions of western Minnesota through Thursday, Feb. 23. The Twin Towns Area is unlikely to see much action Monday, Feb. 20, but as the weather system moves south, the area has a higher chance of more than two inches of snow.
While stronger winds are not expected to arrive until Wednesday, visibility reductions are still possible and will be tied to snowfall rates, according to the Grand Forks, North Dakota National Weather Service.
Additional snow is expected to spread Wednesday morning into Thursday evening, with an 89% chance of more than four inches of snow. The heaviest accumulations are expected along and south of Highway 200.
Accumulating snow is expected to reach 6-12 inches in certain areas.
If winds and snowfall continue, near blizzard and blizzard conditions are expected along and south of Interstate-94. Wind chills can reach as low as 40 below and will be the worst during overnight and morning hours.
These chills can cause frostbite on uncovered skin in just a few minutes, according to NWS, so it is recommended to bundle up as much as possible.
