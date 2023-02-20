Winter weather waxes in western Minnesota, eastern North Dakota
Courtesy Grand Forks NWS

Once again winter weather, including snowfall and near blizzard conditions, is set to affect eastern North Dakota and portions of western Minnesota through Thursday, Feb. 23. The Twin Towns Area is unlikely to see much action Monday, Feb. 20, but as the weather system moves south, the area has a higher chance of more than two inches of snow.

While stronger winds are not expected to arrive until Wednesday, visibility reductions are still possible and will be tied to snowfall rates, according to the Grand Forks, North Dakota National Weather Service.



