Shawn Patrick Ottum, 41, made his initial appearance before Richland County District Court Tuesday, July 9.
The Unity, Wisconsin man is charged with two counts of failure to register as a sexual offender, a class C felony.
Through an investigation conducted by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office, Ottum is accused for willfully failing to fulfill requirements imposed upon him.
On or about Saturday, July 6, Ottum allegedly failed to update his registration and notify law enforcement in both Wahpeton and Richland County, North Dakota.
“The defendant is a convicted sex offender out of the state of Florida and required to register in the state of North Dakota,” court documents state.
Records indicate that Ottum has not registered a place of work in Richland County, despite having employment, nor a residence in Wahpeton, despite having a place to live. As of July 6, Ottum had been employed and living in Wahpeton for approximately 10 days.
Bond was set by Judge Troy LeFevre at $1,000 cash.
Ottum has submitted his application for an attorney. If he meets the guidelines, a court-appointed attorney will be provided. Richland County Assistant State’s Attorney Casey Moen is representing the state of North Dakota.
The mandatory minimum penalty is 90 days in jail and one year supervised probation, Moen said. The maximum penalty for a class C felony is five years imprisonment, a $10,000 fine, or both.
A preliminary hearing has not yet been scheduled.
Ottum is not currently confined in the Richland County Jail.
