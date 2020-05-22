Wolfgram, Woods running for Wahpeton’s 4th Ward

Editor’s Note: This continues a series of articles about Wahpeton’s city council races. Election Day is Tuesday, June 9.
Wahpeton’s northwest side is the site of a contested city council race.
Bryan Wolfgram is running against David Woods II for the office of 4th Ward Councilman. If elected, either man would serve a four-year term ending in 2024.
Wolfgram and Woods both spoke positively about community involvement.
“I have always enjoyed giving of my time and talents to others,” Wolfgram said. “There is just something about being a part of something greater, something to help everyone while trying to make people’s lives better.”
“I have lived here for 15 years, and my family is very fortunate to live in a community such as Wahpeton,” Woods said. “We have benefitted from opportunities here, and I want to be a part of extending those opportunities to others.”
Both 4th Ward candidates outlined their goals if elected.
Woods is running on a platform of being fiscally responsible with taxpayer resources, creating a strong economy to attract more professionals and fostering family-friendly activities that build community.
Wolfgram is seeking to improve Wahpeton’s sidewalks, curbs and gutters and roads. He wants “to get a handle on special assessments” with future city projects approaching. Additionally, he wants to work together with all kinds of business and industry.
Woods and Wolfgram both are educators. Woods is an English teacher at Woodrow Wilson High School, Fargo, Daily News previously wrote. Wolfgram teaches construction technology at North Dakota State College of Science, Wahpeton.
“I have been in construction my entire life,” Wolfgram said. “What we do in construction is solve problems.”
Wolfgram and Woods are each active community members. Wolfgram’s involvement includes serving on church councils and park, school and vocational boards. Woods described himself as not only a family man, but a professional, educator, coach, community member and African-American.
“I have no political agenda,” Woods said. “I want to have a hand in doing what is best for my ward and my community.”
Wahpeton’s city ballot will also include races for the:
• 1st Ward, where Abby Heitkamp is running in an uncontested race for a term ending in 2022
• 2nd Ward, where Jason Goltz is running in an uncontested race for a four-year term ending in 2024
• 3rd Ward, where current Councilwoman at-large Tiana Bohn is running against former North Dakota state Rep. Bruce Eckre
• council’s two at-large positions, with terms ending in 2024, which former 3rd Ward Councilman Brett Lambrecht and Renata Fobb are running for
• Wahpeton Park Board, which has two available at-large positions with terms ending in 2024; Tyler Gripentrog is the only filed candidate and write-in votes are permitted
Voters will also decide whether or not city minutes should continue to be published in the official newspaper, the Daily News.
No polling locations will be open in Wahpeton on Election Day, a precaution taken because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Ballots can be mailed to the Richland County Auditor’s office, Richland County Courthouse, 418 Second Ave. N, Wahpeton, ND 58075.
Ballots can also be dropped off at the courthouse’s northwest corner. Any ballot mailed to the auditor’s office must be postmarked by Monday, June 8. The courthouse’s dropbox will be available until 4 p.m. on Election Day.
Both 4th Ward candidates expressed interest in looking out for their communities.
“While I care about the entire city of Wahpeton, I am especially interested in being a voice for my neighbors in Ward 4,” Woods said.
“I will look out for the interests of the citizens of the 4th Ward first and the citizens of Wahpeton second,” Wolfgram said.
Look to Daily News for updated coverage of North Dakota and Minnesota’s campaigns, candidates and items under consideration.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.